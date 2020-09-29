Green Space Presents New Virtual Series (UN)COMMON GROUND: GREEN SPACE ARTISTS IN DIALOGUE

The series brings together BIPOC choreographers who have shown work in Green Space's programming series.

Green Space will present the new virtual program "(Un)Common Ground: Green Space Artists in Dialogue."

The series brings together BIPOC choreographers who have shown work in Green Space's programming series: Fertile Ground, Take Root, and Green Space Blooms throughout our 15-year history. Artists rotate being virtually paired for five weeks in un-moderated discussion, prompted by questions generated by the Green Space Artist Advisory Board.

Supported with video samples to contextualize their work and perspective, each artist will have free reign to define their presence through this platform, designed to serve as a safe space for raw, open, honest, artist-led dialogue without preconceived results. In culmination, the artists will convene in a seventh session to respond to questions from the virtual viewing audience in a group discussion.

For more information on the artists and to view the dialogues, please visit https://www.greenspacestudio.org/un-common-ground

PARTICIPATING ARTISTS:

Nicole Y. McClam / Gierre Godley Nick M. Daniels / Vincent Thomas Leah Tubbs / Nia and Ness Ashley Suttlar Martin / Ari Mayzick Amina Heckstall / Johnnie Cruise Mercer Ted Thomas / Laurie Taylor

GREEN SPACE ARTIST ADVISORY BOARD:

Aviva Geismar, Gierre Godley, Chris Ferris, John Zullo, Nicole Y. McClam, and Jonathan Matthews

(Un)Common Ground is made possible, in part, by The New York Community Trust NYC COVID-19 Response and Impact Fund.

