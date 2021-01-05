Green Space Announces Virtual Performances for the 2021 Season

Green Space is pleased to announce a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs presented virtually this January. Take Root will present work by Nia & Ness and Misaki Hayama beginning January 22nd, and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists on January 26th. Performances are available to view on a donation-made basis at https://www.greenspacestudio.org/upcoming

TAKE ROOT, now in its 12th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth with support to present their work to the public. Take Root will present 12 aesthetically diverse artists among seven performances Jan-June 2021.

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 15 seasons, featuring the work of six different choreographers in Jan-June 2021, presenting a total of 42 artists across seven showings. The non-curated program features six dance makers per performance and profits diverse levels of experience, backgrounds, age of artists, and dance aesthetics.

About the Work

Take Root

home. is Nia & Ness's second evening-length dance-poetry piece that deeply explores our daily realities as an out Black, lesbian couple. With this work, we posit that our bodies are our homes, collecting stories like dust and decor as we move through the world. This work also recognizes that as out Black lesbians, our bodies themselves put our literal, shared home on display every time we walk out of its doors. From sharing our everyday experiences with "micro" aggressions to making visible the impacts of violence, we go there with this work. We hope you'll join us.

Misaki Hayama presents Warabe Uta for the January 2021 performances of Take Root. "Warabe Uta" are traditional Japanese songs, similar to nursery rhymes often sung as part of children's games. The dance pieces created and presented here explore this hidden history and show how the past has influenced new generations to find their future paths.

Available January 22nd. Donate to Watch these Take Root performances here!

About the Artists

Take Root January Artists

Nia & Ness are a Black, out-lesbian couple and performance-art duo, whose work serves as a visual-auditory diary of their daily lives. They believe that it's necessary for their specific stories, as Black lesbian women, to be shared, and it is their responsibility to share them. Since officially starting their company in 2016, their work and love have transformed into something greater than the art and lives they initially dreamed of. They've toured two evening-length works, given speeches about their activism and shared their love at universities, colleges, conferences, festivals, churches, parks, bars and homes nationwide, and have been featured on multiple radio, tv and written news outlets. Taking their work beyond performances, they've recently launched their podcast, Reclaiming Love with Nia & Ness on Spotify, iTunes and iHeartRadio. Nia & Ness are currently based in Rosendale, New York. Follow their journey on social media @niaandness and visit their website at niaandness.com.

Misaki Hayama was born and raised in Tokyo, Japan. She moved to New York in 2015 as a scholarship student at the Alvin Ailey Dance School. During her school career, in 2016 she performed her duet modern dance piece "Antagatadokosa'' at the Ailey Citigroup Theater in Global Harmony. The following year, in 2017 she performed a solo piece "Touryanse'' at the Baryshnikov Arts Center. After graduating from the Alvin Ailey School, she presented "Touryanse" at Ailey Citigroup Theater, Tank Theater and The Works Studio HATCH. In 2019, a 30-minute solo dance "Warabe Uta" was performed at the TADA! Theater. In the same year, "Kagome Kagome'' was shown at The Baumann. In 2020, she presented her new piece "Sakura Sakura'' at Old First Church and got 4th place.

Fertile Ground February Artists

Maija Rutkovska

Olivia Passarelli

Kristina Hay & Jamie Robinson

Aya Jane Saotome / Who Knows The Show

Alison Cook Beatty Dance

Catherine Gallant/DANCE

Available January 26th. Donate to Watch the January Fertile Ground performance here!

DANCE ENTROPY / GREEN SPACE

Dance Entropy Inc. created its company home, Green Space, in Long Island City in 2005. Housed in a former silk factory with magnificent views overlooking Manhattan, the lofty 1,800 square foot space offers an affordable venue for the creation and practice of dance. Green Space and Dance Entropy are committed to accessibility, diversity, education, and collaboration, providing dance artists and their work space to grow in New York City through monthly performance platforms, classes and rehearsal space.