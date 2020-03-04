Grammy Winner Christopher Tin Conducts Classical Crossover Album at Lincoln Center This Month
Due to popular demand, Christopher Tin, the two-time Grammy Award winner, will conduct his classical crossover album Calling All Dawns. Presented by DCINY last year at Carnegie Hall, DCINY is bringing Tin's concert to David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center this season.
Tin, who is a DCINY composer-in-residence, will lead the Distinguished Concerts Orchestra and the Distinguished Concerts Singers International, consisting of 26 choirs from around the world. Featured soloists are DeAnna Choi, Soprano; Jacqueline Horner-Kwiatek, Mezzo-Soprano; Michael O., Tenor, and Jerome Kavanagh, Maori chanter.
Also on the program is Dan Forrest's Jubilate Deo, a unique multi-language setting of the Psalm 100 text, "O be joyful in the Lord, all ye lands," which draws from a wide spectrum of musical influences. Guest Conductor, Warren Edward Cook, will lead the Distinguished Concerts Orchestra and Distinguished Concerts Singers International. Closing the evening will be the Joliet Township High School Band (IL) led by Don Stinson.
Tin's Calling All Dawns is a multi-lingual song cycle. The work received a Grammy in 2011 for Best Classical Crossover Album, Tin's second Grammy award. Tin won his first Grammy for the song 'Baba Yetu', originally written as the theme song for the video game 'Civilization IV' and re-released for Calling All Dawns. The song was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the first piece of music written for a video game ever to win a Grammy. 'Baba Yetu' is one of the most frequently performed contemporary choral pieces.
Born to immigrant parents from Hong Kong, Tin was born in California and educated in England. Christopher Tin is a two-time Grammy-winning composer of concert, media and film music. His film work includes scores for feature films Suddenly Seventeen, Tess, Dante's Inferno, and Dead Space: Aftermath, as well as additional music for X2: X-Men United, Sausage Party, and Hoodwinked Too: Hood vs Evil. His game work includes his critically acclaimed music for Civilization IV and Civilization VI, Offworld Trading Company and Karateka. He also co-created the startup sound for the original Microsoft Surface computing platform. Tin is an in-demand collaborator, working with artists across a wide range of musical genres: Lang Lang, Alan Menken, BT, and Danny Elfman, to name a few.
His music has been performed and premiered at Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Hollywood Bowl, United Nations General Assembly Hall, and Carnegie Hall. He has also been performed by the Philharmonia Orchestra, Metropole Orchestra, and US Navy Band, and has conducted full concerts of his own music with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Welsh National Opera Orchestra.
The concert will take place Monday, March 23, 7 PM. Tickets start at $20. For tickets and information, visit DCINY's website. This performance will be webcast on the DCINY Facebook page starting Saturday, March 28.
