Grammy Nominated Singer and Composer AMAYO to Pursue Solo Career

The first lyrics Amayo wrote & sung from the GRAMMY nominated "Fu Chronicles" Antibalas album for the song "Fist of Flowers" (Best Global Music Album of the Year 2020) begin with "the end is a new beginning." That is true with his 23-year run as the Lead Singer and Face of the band Antibalas. He conceptualized, composed, performed on, and illustrated the latest Antibalas album "Fu Chronicles" earning the band its first GRAMMY nomination.

With the gift of that recognition for his fellow bandmates along with hand drawn illustrations of each musician for the album cover, Amayo decided it was time to move on. Amayo was credited for bringing Afrobeat to a global audience, leading it to become a genre of itself. He composed the GRAMMY nominated "Fu Chronicles" album for "Best Global Music Album of the Year" 2020. It was the launchpad for Amayo's solo career - where Kung Fu meets Afrobeat.

His unique blend of styles creates a magical landscape for Chinese & African rhythms. Amayo sings traditional Yoruba & Edo lyrics and plays piano, electric keyboard, organ, and the Gbedu Spirit Drum. His band features chekere, guitar, bass, flute, violin, drums, percussion and horns. Amayo's songs guide people through Kung Fu movements and stories of the Nigerian Edo & Ife Kingdoms.

As an anointed Orisha "Awo" Amayo sings traditional Nigerian spirituals and stories that have been passed down in a sacred lineage. Amayo has been a senior master (Sifu) of the Jow Ga Kung Fu School of martial arts since 1982 and performs traditional Chinese Lion Dance as a salutation ritual to begin his stage performances to bring good fortune to the audience. Founded in 1998 at his dojo, The Afro-spot in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Amayo recorded 9 full length albums with Antibalas & performed 2000+ shows across 5 continents including 4 times at Carnegie Hall. Amayo also directed and starred in the Antibalas music video for "Fight Am Finish" on location in Nigeria & NYC, about an African American returning home via the slave route to the 'Point of No Return.'

With a move across the country and the birth of his second child, Amayo decided to branch out on his solo career, one dedicated to his rich Nigerian heritage and Chinese martial arts teachings. The last Antibalas album, 'Fu Chronicles' was entirely his vision; the concept, the compositions, and the illustrations. His graduating thesis at Howard University was, "Art knows No Boundaries." It was a concept he created first in 2000 with Amayo's Fu Arkist Ra.

Songs in the repertory include 'Amenawon', 'Ascended Lion', 'Lion Awakes' and 'Happy Lion' which will be performed on March 5th at SOBs. Many of the songs on the GRAMMY nominated Antibalas album like M.T.T.T. and Fist of Flowers, were compositions Amayo wrote over 20 years ago. Antibalas re-recorded them and they were released as the concept album 'Fu Chronicles.' Amayo's new band is a continuation of that album and his vision. It carries the spirit of Kung Fu masters and philosophers of Asia, freedom fighters, the royal warriors of Edo & Ife Kingdoms, and Fela Kuti.

'Fu Chronicles' (Daptone Records) sets the tone for the type of music you can expect to continue hearing from him. Amayo has hand selected some of the best musicians in the industry (Binky Griptite who was the star of Sharon Jones' band and original founding member of Antibalas) and reunited with one of Fela Kuti's master drummers, JoJo Kuo, to bring you a new beginning with plenty of surprises in store!

Over the course of his lauded 23-year career, Amayo has toured across four continents and produced eight studio albums establishing Antibalas as the premier Afrobeat band in the West. In addition to their integral role as the backing band for the Tony Award-Winning Broadway musical "Fela," Antibalas has served as the house band for several star-studded tribute shows at Carnegie Hall and the Apollo Theater paying tribute to the music of Aretha Franklin, David Byrne, Paul Simon, and Billie Holiday. In 2012, Amayo led Antibalas on their late night television debut on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, and have appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Amayo's solo project has performed in places from New York, to LA, Bahia, Sao Paulo, and Paris.

Catch Amayo's first solo show at SOBs on Saturday, March 5th, 2022. DJ Henri is spinning and Sundub (reggae) is opening. The concert features Binky Griptite on bass (Sharon Jones), JoJo Kuo on drums (Fela Kuti), Nikhil Yerawadekar (formerly of Antibalas) on guitar, Dende Macedo on congas, Giancarlo Luigi (original Antibalas) on shekere/voice, Jordan McLean (Antibalas) on trumpet, and Rachel Golub on violin.

Purchase tickets here. For more information regarding Amayo, click here.