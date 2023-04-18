Grammy-Nominated Singer-Songwriter Nicole Zuraitis Debuts At Dizzy's Club On April 26

On April 26 at 9:30 PM, Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and pianist, Nicole Zuraitis, leads an all-star ensemble in her debut at Dizzy's Club.

The dynamic and versatile performer, and 2021 American Traditions Gold Medalist, has delighted audiences with her diverse musicality as the premier vocalist for the Birdland Big Band, around the world at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Saratoga Jazz Festival, and Klaipeda Jazz (Lithuania), and with orchestras such as Savannah Philharmonic, Asheville Symphony, and others.

Joined by Maya Kronfeld (organ), Dan Pugach (drums), Jonathan Michel (bass), and Idan Morim (guitar), Nicole brings her joyful enthusiasm and limitless vocal capabilities to Jazz at Lincoln Center's most intimate venue. Performing twists on standards and pop songs alongside original compositions, the quintet roots itself in the tradition of classic jazz while exploring energetic and lyrical new interpretations. The set includes Nicole's GRAMMY-nominated arrangement of Dolly Partons, Jolene, as well as several numbers from her upcoming album, How Love Begins, which will be released this summer in collaboration with co-producer and eight-time GRAMMY-winner Christian McBride.

"Making my Dizzy's debut as a leader feels like a culmination of many years in the trenches working my way through the New York jazz scene," said Nicole on her upcoming debut. "I would walk by Columbus Circle after midnight, after playing in the background at a restaurant near by, and stare at the gigantic marquee that says JAZZ, thinking to myself "One day!" It's been a goal of mine for over 10 years, and I've played "paid radio" background gigs for countless hours practicing or writing songs I imagined singing on that stage one day."

Nicole's newest album will be released on July 7, after which she embarks on a national tour. On July 8, she is producing a one-day music festival and beach cleanup event at Park City Music Hall in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to Benefit savethesound.org to raise awareness for Long Island Sound conservancy and oceanic preservation. Her New York City album release concert will take place on September 4 at Birdland with special guest, Christian McBride.



Flipside Sessions

April 26, 2023, at 9:30PM

Dizzy's Club is located in Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center, on Broadway at 60th Street on the 5th Floor of the Shops at Columbus Circle, New York City

Nicole Zuraitis, voice and piano

Maya Kronfeld, organ

Dan Pugach, drums

Jonathan Michel, bass

Idan Morim, guitar

Program to include:

Highlights from How Love Begins, alongside arrangements of works by composers ranging from Debussy to Djavan.

Tickets:

Table seating $20-$45/ Bar Seating $20-$35 / Student tickets $20. Reservations can be made online at Click Here.

A Grammy-nominated musician and vocal chameleon, New York-based bandleader and winner of the prestigious 2021 American Traditions Vocal Competition Gold Medal Nicole Zuraitis continues to establish herself as an undeniable force in the modern jazz landscape of both NYC and beyond. With a "heart as big as her remarkable voice," (Jazz Police) Nicole's effervescent personality and boundless enthusiasm for sharing the joy of music keep her audiences thrilled.

Nicole is the premier vocalist for both the Birdland Big Band and the Dan Pugach Nonet and headlines iconic NYC jazz clubs like Dizzy's Club at Lincoln Center, Birdland, the Blue Note, the Carlyle and the late, great 55 bar. Her co-produced collaboration, How Love Begins with bassist and 8x Grammy Award winner Christian McBride, is set to release July 7th, 2023, and features all-original compositions and the talents of some of the jazz world's best. She has appeared as a featured soloist with the Savannah Philharmonic, Asheville Symphony and other noted pops orchestras, as well as supported with piano and vocals by iconic singers such as Morgan James and Darren Criss. Nicole regularly plays Birdland, The Blue Note, Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Carlyle, 54 Below, and 55 Bar in New York City.

In 2019, Nicole was nominated for a GRAMMY alongside her husband, renowned drummer and bandleader Dan Pugach, for their arrangement and performance of Dolly Parton's "Jolene." In 2020, Forbes Magazine featured Nicole's pandemic pivot project, "Virtual Piano Lounge Plus One" and was featured in the Connecticut Magazine 2020 "40 under 40" list.

Nicole has performed throughout America and the world, including such places as the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, San Jose Jazz Festival, Savannah Jazz Festival, Saratoga Jazz Festival, Klaipeda Jazz (Lithuania), and Port Ferry Festival (Australia). Her many collaborations include work with the likes of Christian McBride, David Cook, Morgan James, Darren Criss, Gilad Hekselman, Kabir Sehgal, Cyrille Aimee, Antonio Sanchez, Don Braden, Livingston Taylor, Omar Hakim, Cab Calloway Orchestra, Melanie Safka, Ryan Keberle, Benny Benack, and Bernard Purdie.

Nicole is a proud faculty member at New York University and SUNY Purchase. She is also vocal faculty at the Litchfield Jazz Camp and has taught songwriting and jazz vocal workshops worldwide, along with college workshop residencies and masterclasses at the University of North Texas and the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

The mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand a global community for jazz through performance, education, and advocacy. We believe jazz is a metaphor for Democracy. Because jazz is improvisational, it celebrates personal freedom and encourages individual expression. Because jazz is swinging, it dedicates that freedom to finding and maintaining common ground with others. Because jazz is rooted in the blues, it inspires us to face adversity with persistent optimism.

Jazz at Lincoln Center (JALC) is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization. It produces an annual concert season in Rose Theater and the Appel Room and nightly concerts at Dizzy's Club, all located in at Frederick P. Rose Hall on the 5th floor of the Time Warner Center in Columbus Circle, NYC.

JALC education programs include the Essentially Ellington High School Band Competition and Festival, Webop, Jazz for Young People, Swing U, and the Jazz Academy video library.

JALC's advocacy initiatives include Blue Engine Records and Jazz Congress, a two day gathering of the jazz community held each January.

Photo by Matt Baker