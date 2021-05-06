Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gogh with Mom in Pittsburgh - Tickets Available!

The Perfect Mother's Day Gift!

May. 6, 2021  
Gogh with Mom in Pittsburgh - Tickets Available!

From creators of the blockbuster exhibit seen by over 2 million visitors in Paris and having sold over a million tickets across North America, dazzle your mom with tickets to the ORIGINAL Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in the heart of Pittsburgh.

Lose yourself in 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh's oeuvre. Wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail, and color - truly illuminating the mind of the genius.

You will be immersed in Van Gogh's works - from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings. The installation includes the Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889), and so much more.

Astonishing in scale and breathtakingly imaginative, you will experience Van Gogh's art in a completely new and unforgettable way

Click HERE to purchase tickets


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Morgan James
Morgan James
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Stephanie Torns
Stephanie Torns

Related Articles
CINDERELLA Starring Camila Cabello Will Premiere on Amazon Photo

CINDERELLA Starring Camila Cabello Will Premiere on Amazon

Photo: Broadway Bares Shares Strip Tease of 2021 Virtual Event! Photo

Photo: Broadway Bares Shares Strip 'Tease' of 2021 Virtual Event!

VIDEO: Rehearsals Start for BEETLEJUICE South Korea in New Vlog from Matt DiCarlo Photo

VIDEO: Rehearsals Start for BEETLEJUICE South Korea in New Vlog from Matt DiCarlo

VIDEO: Final Cast of RENT Lends a Hand to COVID Grief Network Photo

VIDEO: Final Cast of RENT Lends a Hand to COVID Grief Network


More Hot Stories For You