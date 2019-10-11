Global Indigenous Leaders To Gather In NY For The 5th Annual Indigenous People's Day Celebration At Randall's Island
The 5th Annual Indigenous People's Day Celebration and Columbus Day protest returns to New York City's Randall's Island on October 13 and 14. It's FREE and open to all. Register at www.indigenouspeoplesdaynyc.eventbrite.com.
Indigenous People's Day is dedicated to Indigenous cultural preservation, spiritual resistance and the celebration of over 527 years of survival since Columbus made landfall. This event serves as a supportive space for those looking to stand in solidarity, learn and find belonging. Event-goers can enjoy a powerful slate of musical performances and over forty artisan exhibits featuring traditional works, crafts, and jewelry.
Thirteen Indigenous organizations, including the Redhawk Native American Arts Council, United Confederation of Taino People, Schaghticoke First Nations, Safe Harbors, Seeding Sovereignty, Nā 'Ōiwi NYC, Panushe Express, Semilla Warunkwa, Ochanisa, RedRum MC, Red Spirit MC, Semilla Warunkwa and local Native American tribes organized this non-profit event, which has attracted over 6,000 attendees since 2015.
The participating collective includes frontline fixtures who've successfully organized against the destruction of sacred land and mistreatment of Indigenous People. They've also led movements for language revival, inclusion in media, and the retrieval of stolen ancestral objects from museums across the world.
Pua Case, the leader behind the protest of the construction of the telescope on Hawaii's Mauna Kea mountain, Standing Rock's Historic Preservation Officer and Sacred Stone Camp Founder, LaDonna Brave Bull Allard, who's leading the resistance of the Dakota Access pipeline, and Native American POTUS candidate, Mark Charles will speak.
Together they're pushing for appropriating "Columbus Day" as "Indigenous People's Day", as they condemn the explorer for igniting European colonialism, which brought genocide, slavery, and oppression. Over 100 cities, including D.C., Dallas, and San Francisco, have already made the switch.
Grants and sponsor support from organizations like Con Edison, New York State Council on the Arts, and New York City Department of Cultural Affairs helped make this event possible.
Visit www.IPDNYC.org.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The Latino Theater Company announced today that it has been forced to cancel the two-week run of Spanish performance artist Marta Carrasco's 'Perra de... (read more)
New Jersey Student Receives Dress Code Violation For THE PROM T-Shirt
A New Jersey middle schooler and her mother are fighting back after the student was punished for wearing a t-shirt from Broadway's The Prom to school.... (read more)
Bailey McCall to Lead WAITRESS on Tour; Full New Cast
The diner is a?oeOpening Upa?? with a full cast for the upcoming National Touring Production of WAITRESS, the Hilarious Hit Broadway Musical from Gram... (read more)
Jenn Colella and Caitlin Kinnunen to Star in Site-Specific Reading of FUN HOME
Quintessence of Dust Theatre Company will host a one night only benefit reading of the Tony Award winning musical Fun Home. Tony Award nominees Jenn C... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at the Magical Cast of San Francisco's HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child begins preview performances on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 and the official opening is Sunday, December 1, 2019, at ... (read more)
Courtney Reed Will Return To ALADDIN
Aladdin will welcome back Broadway's original Jasmine, Courtney Reed, for a limited run! Reed will assume the role from Wednesday, October 16th throug... (read more)