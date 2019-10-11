Global Indigenous Leaders To Gather In NY For The 5th Annual Indigenous People's Day Celebration At Randall's Island

The 5th Annual Indigenous People's Day Celebration and Columbus Day protest returns to New York City's Randall's Island on October 13 and 14. It's FREE and open to all. Register at www.indigenouspeoplesdaynyc.eventbrite.com.

Indigenous People's Day is dedicated to Indigenous cultural preservation, spiritual resistance and the celebration of over 527 years of survival since Columbus made landfall. This event serves as a supportive space for those looking to stand in solidarity, learn and find belonging. Event-goers can enjoy a powerful slate of musical performances and over forty artisan exhibits featuring traditional works, crafts, and jewelry.

Thirteen Indigenous organizations, including the Redhawk Native American Arts Council, United Confederation of Taino People, Schaghticoke First Nations, Safe Harbors, Seeding Sovereignty, Nā 'Ōiwi NYC, Panushe Express, Semilla Warunkwa, Ochanisa, RedRum MC, Red Spirit MC, Semilla Warunkwa and local Native American tribes organized this non-profit event, which has attracted over 6,000 attendees since 2015.

The participating collective includes frontline fixtures who've successfully organized against the destruction of sacred land and mistreatment of Indigenous People. They've also led movements for language revival, inclusion in media, and the retrieval of stolen ancestral objects from museums across the world.

Pua Case, the leader behind the protest of the construction of the telescope on Hawaii's Mauna Kea mountain, Standing Rock's Historic Preservation Officer and Sacred Stone Camp Founder, LaDonna Brave Bull Allard, who's leading the resistance of the Dakota Access pipeline, and Native American POTUS candidate, Mark Charles will speak.

Together they're pushing for appropriating "Columbus Day" as "Indigenous People's Day", as they condemn the explorer for igniting European colonialism, which brought genocide, slavery, and oppression. Over 100 cities, including D.C., Dallas, and San Francisco, have already made the switch.

Grants and sponsor support from organizations like Con Edison, New York State Council on the Arts, and New York City Department of Cultural Affairs helped make this event possible.

Visit www.IPDNYC.org.





