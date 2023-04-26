Gideon Glick to Lead Ballet Drama Series From Amy Sherman-Palladino & Daniel Palladino

Click Here for More on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Giden Glick, David Alvarez, and more will lead Étoile, a new ballet drama series from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

Deadline reports that the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel writers' new series will also star Luke Kirby, Camille Cottin, Simon Callow, and Lou de Laâge. It has already received a two season order from Prime Video.

Set in New York City and Paris, the eight-episode series will follow the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies as they decide to swap their most talented stars in hopes that it will save their institutions.

Sherman-Palladino and Palladino recently held an open call for dancers, signaling that the series might be in the works. The will write, direct and executive produce the project through their overall deal with Amazon Studios.

The writing team previously explored the world of ballet through their ABC Family series Bunheads, which starred Sutton Foster and Kelly Bishop. The series was not renewed after one season.

Glick has been seen on Broadway in Significant Other (Drama League Award nomination), Spring Awakening, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Off-Broadway credits include The Harvest, Significant Other, Speech & Debate, The Few, Into the Woods, Peerless, Wild Animals You Should Know, Spring Awakening.

Alvarez was recently seen as Bernardo in the 2021 film adaptation of West Side Story. He was also one of the original Billys in the Broadway production of Billy Elliot the Musical and was seen as a swing in the 2014 revival of On The Town.