Get to Know the Broadway Stars of Netflix's HOLLYWOOD: Jeremy Pope!

This Friday, May 1, Netflix will debut their new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, HOLLYWOOD. The series follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown - no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood's Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day. Provocative and incisive, HOLLYWOOD exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.

Jeremy Pope stars in the limited series as Archie, and we are taking a closer look at Pope's career up until this point!

Jeremy Pope's theater career began in 2013 when he starred in the off-Broadway production of the play Choir Boy, playing Pharus Jonathan Young. He traveled with the show in 2014 to the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta and The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles.

In 2015, Pope returned to New York to star in the Second Stage off-Broadway production of Invisible Thread and shortly after the off-broadway musical The View Upstairs.

In 2018, Pope began playing Eddie Kendricks in the regional tryouts of Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations. He starred in the productions at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre, John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Ahmanson Theatre, and Princess of Wales Theatre.

Pope soon made his Broadway debut in 2018 in the play Choir Boy, reprising his role as Pharus Jonathan Young. He followed shortly after with his second Broadway role, starring in Ain't Too Proud when it opened on Broadway in 2019.

In 2019, he became the sixth actor in Tony Award history to be nominated in two categories during the same year, receiving the Best Actor in a Play nomination for Choir Boy and a Best Featured Actor in a Musical nomination for Ain't Too Proud.

Pope is also a recording artist, and in 2018 released his single "New Love."

See performance highlights from Jeremy Pope below and don't forget to watch him in Hollywood this Friday on Netflix!





