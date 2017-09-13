Get Tickets to Megan Hilty's Holiday Run with The New York Pops

As previously announced, The New York Pops, led by Music Director Steven Reineke, will ring in the holiday season with a weekend of festive tunes, featuring Broadway and TV sensation Megan Hilty in "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year."

Tickets are now on sale for the concerts, which will be held Friday, December 15, and Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 8:00PM at Carnegie Hall.

Also featured in the holiday concerts will be Essential Voices USA (Judith Clurman, Music Director and Conductor).

The New York Pops' 35th season will open with a celebration of founder Skitch Henderson's centennial year and a fun mix of the greatest hits of today and yesterday, featuring up-and-coming Broadway stars Matt Doyle and Ali Ewoldt. In November, Reineke will lead the immensely talented Adam Kantor and Betsy Wolfe in an all-new concert exploring the myriad works by female songwriters of the stage and screen, Women of Notes. In February, Reineke will present Heart and Soul featuring Broadway royalty James Monroe Iglehart and Capathia Jenkins in a concert spanning the history of R&B, just in time for Valentine's Day. The season will close with The Best of Hollywood: Blockbuster Film Scores - the 78 musicians of the orchestra take the stage to present the iconic themes from some of the biggest box office successes of the silver screen. Click here for the full lineup!

Tickets can be purchased at the Carnegie Hall Box Office (57th Street and Seventh Avenue) or by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800. Visit www.carnegiehall.org for more information.

