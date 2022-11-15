Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Social
Click Here for More on BWW Social
Get A Free Schmackary's Cookie on KIMBERLY AKIMBO!

Get A Free Schmackary's Cookie on KIMBERLY AKIMBO!

Anyone can stop by and get a free cookie of their choice, including the new Kimberly’s Great Adventure Cookie.

Nov. 15, 2022  

This week Kimberly Akimbo and Schmackary's are teaming up to to "make your shitty life better!" This week only, Broadway fans can stop by Schmackary's in New York between 4 and 6 pm for one free cookie of your choice, including the new Kimberly's Great Adventure Cookie.

See more details on how to get a cookie on Kimberly Akimbo below!




Related Stories
Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Company Celebrates Opening Night Photo
Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Company Celebrates Opening Night
In this video, watch as the company of Kimberly Akimbo, including Victoria Clark, Bonnie Milligan, Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey and more, celebrates opening night on Broadway!
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KIMBERLY AKIMBO Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Check out photos of the stars arriving on the red carpet at Kimberly Akimbo! Kimberly Akimbo celebrated its opening night at the Booth Theatre last night and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big celebration of this great musical adventure!
Photos: The Cast Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO Hits the Red Carpet On Opening Night! Photo
Photos: The Cast Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO Hits the Red Carpet On Opening Night!
Kimberly Akimbo celebrated its opening night at the Booth Theatre last night and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big celebration of this great musical adventure! See photos of the cast hitting the red carpet!
Photos: Go Inside the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Opening Night Curtain Call! Photo
Photos: Go Inside the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Opening Night Curtain Call!
Last night, the new musical Kimberly Akimbo celebrated its opening night on Broadway and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big celebration of this great musical adventure! Go inside the Booth Theatre with photos of the cast taking their opening night bows!

More Hot Stories For You


VIDEO: Nova Y. Payton Sings 'Last Midnight' From INTO THE WOODS at Signature TheatreVIDEO: Nova Y. Payton Sings 'Last Midnight' From INTO THE WOODS at Signature Theatre
November 15, 2022

Signature Theatre's Into the Woods is now playing through January 29, 2023. Get a first look at Nova Y. Payton and The Signature Orchestra performing 'Last Midnight' in the video here!
PRIMA FACIE, Starring Jodie Comer, Will Open at the Golden TheatrePRIMA FACIE, Starring Jodie Comer, Will Open at the Golden Theatre
November 15, 2022

Jodie Comer will make her highly anticipated Broadway debut in the US premiere of Prima Facie, a new play by Suzie Miller. Prima Facie opens on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Golden Theatre. Previews begin on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
MRS DOUBTFIRE The Musical Will Open in the West End in May 2023MRS DOUBTFIRE The Musical Will Open in the West End in May 2023
November 15, 2022

New comedy musical Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the iconic movie, will open in the West End next Summer. The production will begin performances at the newly refurbished Shaftesbury Theatre from Friday 12 May 2023, with a Press Night on Thursday 22 June. Mrs. Doubtfire will introduce Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) as Daniel Hillard.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Disney's NEWSIES, Beginning in London This MonthPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For Disney's NEWSIES, Beginning in London This Month
November 15, 2022

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Disney’s Newsies, which begins previews at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in 2 weeks on 29 November, with an official opening on 8 December.
Wake Up With BWW 11/15: New Musical SHUCKED Headed to Broadway in March, and More!Wake Up With BWW 11/15: New Musical SHUCKED Headed to Broadway in March, and More!
November 15, 2022

Top stories include new musical Shucked, which is headed to Broadway in March 2023. Plus, go inside the 25th anniversary celebration for The Lion King, and more!