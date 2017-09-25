Get 2-for-1 Tickets to 36 Off-Broadway Shows Starting Today

NYC & Company, New York City's official destination marketing organization, announced NYC Off-Broadway Week begins today, offering visitors and locals 2-for-1 tickets to 36 Off-Broadway productions with performances now through October 8.

With a variety of shows to choose from, including the New York premiere of A Clockwork Orange and seeing well-known actor Ellen Burstyn perform in Shakespeare's As You Like It, theatergoers are in for some great experiences at affordable prices this fall.

NYC Off-Broadway Week tickets can be purchased now at nycgo.com/off-broadway-week.

Shows participating in NYC Off-Broadway Week are:*

A Clockwork Orange**

Arden/Everywhere: The "As You Like It" Project**

As You Like It**

Avenue Q

Blue Man Group

Charm**

Curvy Widow**

The Death of the Moon**

Desperate Measures**

Drunk Shakespeare

For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday**

Frankenstein, A New Musical

Gazillion Bubble Show

The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickens and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord**

The Home Place**

Howard Crabtree's When Pigs Fly**

I of the Storm**

The Imbible

In & Of Itself**

The Last Match**

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

The Marvelous Wonderettes

Mary Jane**

Naked Boys Singing!

NEWSical The Musical

On the Shore of the Wide World**

One Night Only**

Perfect Crime

Puffs, Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic

The Red Letter Plays: F!#&ing A**

The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood**

Sistas: The Musical

Spamilton

Stomp

Torch Song**

The Violin**

*Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.

**New participants in NYC Off-Broadway Week.

NYC Off-Broadway Week is produced by NYC & Company in partnership with The Off-Broadway League. NYC Off-Broadway Week will be promoted through exclusive content on nycgo.com, out-of-home media in the five boroughs, print and digital advertising, commercials running in NYC taxicabs and through social media posts on @nycgo and with hashtag #NYCOffBroadwayWeek.

Since its launch in 2009, over 550 Off-Broadway productions have participated in NYC Off-Broadway Week, and over 75,000 tickets have been sold.

NYC & Company is the official destination marketing organization for the City of New York, dedicated to maximizing travel and tourism opportunities throughout the five boroughs, building economic prosperity and spreading the positive image of New York City worldwide. For all there is to do and see in New York City, visit nycgo.com.

