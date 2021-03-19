George Takei to Take Part in EMPATHY CONCERT Hosted by Telly Leung

George Takei is the featured guest on the next Empathy Concert, Monday, March 22nd from 4 pm to 5 pm EDT. Hosts Elliott Masie and Telly Leung will host and interview George live on Zoom - with questions from a global audience of learning and business colleagues. They will explore Empathy, Acceptance, Racism, and Science Fiction, with a special focus on the rise in Asian American Hate Crimes.

George Takei is best known for his portrayal of Mr. Sulu in the acclaimed television and film series Star Trek. He's an actor, social justice activist, social media mega-power, and New York Times bestselling author. Takei originated the role of Sam Kimura and Ojii-Chan in the Broadway musical Allegiance, and is the subject of To Be Takei, a documentary on his life and career. Takei's acting career has spanned five decades.

You will also hear songs from their co-host Telly Leung, who co-starred with George in Allegiance, and they will also feature performances and perspectives from Broadway stars Allie Trimm and Catherine Ricafort. Catherine will demonstrate Tap Dancing and her work on promoting Coding Skills for theater professionals.

They invite you, your colleagues, and family to spend an hour with amazing television and Broadway talents and learning leaders as they provide an uplifting set of perspectives on the role of Empathy in our lives. This is the 30th Empathy Concert presented by Masie Productions and The Learning COLLABORATIVE.

Reserve a space for this uplifting and moving session:

Monday, March 22nd from 4 pm to 5 pm EDT

https://www.masie.com/Empathy0322

They hope you will join them Monday as they enjoy performances and dialogues from:

Empathy is one of our most powerful approaches, tools, and connections. Please take one hour and be part of a unique, high-energy program. They have a limit of 3,000 live spaces on this free video session.

To view their past Empathy Concerts and other events, please visit https://www.masie.com for archived video of all their sessions.