George Salazar to Welcome Nico Santos as a Guest on SUNDAYS ON THE COUCH WITH GEORGE

George Salazar will welcome his second guest, Nico Santos, to "Sundays on the Couch with George" this Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 5pm EST/2pm PST on Youtube. Santos is best known for his work as Mateo on NBC's Superstore and the 2018 film, Crazy Rich Asians. For the show's second episode, Nico has decided to raise money for The National Domestic Worker's Alliance (www.domesticworkers.org) which is helping to provide emergency assistance for home care workers, nannies, and house cleaners to support them in staying safe and staying home, thus helping slow the spread of coronavirus. The majority of the workers the NDWA support are immigrants and women of color who do not have a safety net to fall back on, so assistance for them is crucial to keep them safe and at home. The GoFundMe page for this week's episode can be found here: www.gofundme.com/sundays-on-the-couch-ep2.

Last week's episode of "Sundays on the Couch with George" featured Tony-nominee Joe Iconis as the guest and raised $1,774 for Epic Players, a nonprofit, neuro-inclusive theatre company selected by Iconis that is dedicated to creating professional performing arts opportunities and supportive social communities through the arts for persons living with developmental disabilities. On the show, Salazar introduced a segment unique to the age of quarantine called "Delayed Duets." Watch Salazar and Iconis perform "Two-Player Game" from Iconis' Be More Chill here:

or watch last week's full episode here:

Salazar and producer Sam Pasternack bring "Sundays on the Couch with George" to YouTube every Sunday at 5pm EST/2pm PST. "Sundays on the Couch" is a weekly, live talk-show that raises money each week for a different organization affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Salazar sits down with a different special guest every week for traditional Q&A segments, non-traditional and hilarious game segments, and the occasional musical performance. Throughout the show, viewers can make $10 donations via a GoFundMe link set up for a charity of the guest's choosing. Each $10 donation earns a chance to win a spot in #SundayStudyHall, a post-show private Zoom conference with Salazar and his guest. "Sundays on the Couch with George" streams live on Salazar's YouTube page (www.youtube.com/georgesalazaryt).





