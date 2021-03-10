George C. Wolfe Will Adapt SONG OF SOLOMON as Limited Series

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" director George C. Wolfe is reportedly in talks to adapt Toni Morrison's "Song of Solomon" as a limited series.

The book, written in 1977, tells the story of Macon 'Milkman' Dead III, a Black man living in Michigan, according to Deadline.

Milkman Dead was born shortly after a neighborhood eccentric - Robert Smith, an insurance salesman and member of The Seven Days, an organization that kills white people in retaliation for the racial killing of Black people - hurled himself off a rooftop in a vain attempt at flight. For the rest of his life he, too, will be trying to fly.

Wolfe won Tony Awards for his Broadway productions of "Angels in America: Millennium Approaches" and "Bring in 'da Noise/Bring in 'da Funk."

His theatre directing credits include The Iceman Cometh, Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed (NY Drama Critics' Circle Award and Drama Desk Award for Best Musical); Lucky Guy; The Normal Heart (Drama Desk); Jelly's Last Jam (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award); Angels in America: Millennium Approaches (Tony Award and Drama Desk) and Perestroika (Drama Desk); Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk (Tony and Drama League Award); Topdog/Underdog (Obie Award); Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 (Drama Desk); Elaine Stritch at Liberty (Tony for Special Theatrical Event); The Tempest; Caroline, or Change (Olivier Award Best Musical); and A Free Man of Color.



From 1993-2005 Wolfe was the Producer of The Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival. He is the writer of the award-winning The Colored Museum and Shuffle Along..., and he directed/adapted Spunk (Obie) and Harlem Song.



Wolfe directed and co-wrote the HBO film "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks," as well as "Lackawanna Blues," for which he earned The Directors Guild Award and a National Board of Review Award.