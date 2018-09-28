Gavin Lee to Star in HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL at Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company announced today that two-time Tony Award®-nominated Broadway actor Gavin Lee will steal Christmas this season in the title role of the Grinch in Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. This limited holiday engagement will run at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden from December 13 through December 30, 2018. Tickets are on sale now.

Lee was most recently on Broadway as the tap-dancing show stopper Squidward Tentacles in SpongeBob SquarePants, for which he received his second Tony nomination. Previously, Lee originated the role of Bert in Mary Poppins on West End (Olivier nomination), Broadway (Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award) and on the first national tour. The British-born actor and proud dad of three is also known for his recurring role of Alan Woodford on USA Network's "White Collar."

"I am thrilled to step in to the furry, stinky green shoes of the world's most beloved Christmas bad boy this holiday season," Lee said. "As a dad myself, I know first-hand the magic of introducing kids to live theater and I look forward to hearts growing three sizes as they experience this beloved story in a whole new way...live on stage!"

More than two million audience members have already discovered the magic of Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. Featuring the hit songs "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas," the Grinch discovers there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday musical that The New York Times hails as "100 times better than any bedtime story." Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical features magnificent sets designed by John Lee Beatty and costumes designed by Robert Morgan that are inspired by Dr. Seuss' original book. Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason's music and book breathe new life into this timeless story. The 2018 production is directed by Matt August and choreographed by Bob Richard, based on the original choreography by John DeLuca. Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical was originally created by three-time Tony Award®-winning director, Jack O'Brien. The show is produced by Running Subway Productions and Big League Productions.

For more information about Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, visit msg.com/grinch or call 866-858-0008. Groups of nine or more please call 212-465-6080; discounts are available for groups of 20 or more. Tickets starting at $39.

Related Articles