Gauthier Dance Returns To The Joyce In March

The Joyce Theater Foundation welcomes one of the world's most acclaimed contemporary dance companies to its stage this spring with an energizing mixed bill from Gauthier Dance. Featuring iconic works from Ohad Naharin, Hofesh Shechter, Sharon Eyal, and Eric Gauthier himself, the much-lauded company returns to The Joyce Theater for the first time since 2017 from March 11-16.

In the less than two decades since the company's inception, Gauthier Dance has seen a meteoric rise in the world of contemporary dance. As the first Resident Contemporary Dance Company in Stuttgart, the company leads the charge in upholding Theaterhaus Stuttgart's long tradition of producing dance theater, as well as its unique position as a cultural center for all manner of performances, arts, and political discussions across its four stages. As part of its 2024-25 international tour, Gauthier Dance brings its invigorating energy and unmistakable precision to the Joyce stage in a mixed bill that exemplifies the company's dedication to forward-thinking work.

The program includes the New York premiere of Sharon Eyal's Point, a striking piece about envy characterized by its intense physicality and unique movement language. Eric Gauthier, the company's founder and artistic director, presents ABC, a New York premiere that highlights his signature style: playful yet profound, blending technical prowess with expressive storytelling. Audiences will rejoice in the New York premiere of Hofesh Shechter's Swan Cake, a bold and gritty dance study in swarm behavior, set to an immersive original score by Shechter himself. Closing the program is Ohad Naharin's iconic Minus 16, a masterful exploration of movement.