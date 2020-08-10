GatherNYC's MINDFUL MINUTES Returns With a Collection of Performances Celebrating Music by Black Composers

All three performances will premiere live on GatherNYC's Facebook page.

"Mindful Minutes," the online version of the beloved weekly concert series GatherNYC, returns with performances by The Overlook (string quartet), guitarist Rupert Boyd and violist Jordan Bak. All three performances, which will premiere live on GatherNYC's Facebook page, feature music by Black composers.

Wednesday, August 12 @ 11am EST

Rising young viola star Jordan Bak, winner of the 2019 Concert Artists Guild competition and laureate of the Sphinx Competition, performs music by John Work, Jr. and Gyorgy Ligeti.



Friday, August 14 @ 11am EST

GatherNYC presents the online debut of The Overlook, a new string quartet formed in Upper Manhattan during the Covid-19 pandemic, dedicated to performing the music of Black composers. Its members, violinists Monica Davis and Adda Kridler, violist Angela Pickett and cellist Laura Metcalf, are top chamber and Broadway musicians (Sybarite5, Hamilton, Beetlejuice). For this performance, the quartet presents Voodoo Dolls by acclaimed composer and violinist Jessie Montgomery.



Sunday, August 16 @ 11am EST

GatherNYC Co-Artistic Director, Australian guitarist Rupert Boyd, presents a pair of pieces of great personal significance. "Chicago, IL" by Boyd's friend and colleague Thomas Flippin responds to the passing of Flippin's mother while he was in college, and pays homage to the jazz great Charlie Mingus. "A Closed World of Fine Feelings" by Australian composer Graeme Koehne is a beautiful, meditative character portrait inspired by Koehne's teacher, Virgil Thomson.

All performances take place on Facebook live at 11am EST, and will be available for viewing after the broadcast.



The performances are public and available to all, but tax-deductible donations to support the continuation of the "Mindful Minutes" project, designed to offer compensation to artists who have lost much of their livelihood for the foreseeable future, are welcome.



DONATE: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/gathernyc





Announcements of further "Mindful Minutes" presentations including dates and artists will be made on GatherNYC's social media channels.

