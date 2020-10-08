Gary Beck Releases THREE PLAYS BY ARISTOPHANES

Translated for the stage by Gary Beck & Jane Oliensis.

Translated for the stage by Gary Beck and Jane Oliensis, three of the oldest, funniest comedies of Aristophanes are now available to those who love a good read. Great characters and stories, including the sexiest anti-war play ever written, Lysistrata, about a strong, determined woman who could be a role model for women concerned with issues today. Women in Assembly and The Birds are also delightful fun.

Bird Ballet: A dance to Stravinsky's music for Aristophanes 'The Birds'.

Summer Birds; Outdoor performances of 'The Birds' in public spaces.

Three Comedies of Aristophanes a 257 page book in paperback $20. ISBN: 978939020935 published by Cyberwit Publishing.

Buy here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/9390202930

Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director and worked as an art dealer when he couldn't earn a living in the theater. He has also been a tennis pro, a ditch digger and a salvage diver. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines and his published books include 28 poetry collections, 11 novels, 3 short story collections, 1 collection of essays and 2 books of plays. Published poetry books include: Dawn in Cities, Assault on Nature, Songs of a Clerk, Civilized Ways, Displays, Perceptions, Fault Lines, Tremors, Perturbations, Rude Awakenings, The Remission of Order, Contusions and Desperate Seeker (Winter Goose Publishing. Forthcoming: Learning Curve and Ignition Point). Earth Links, Too Harsh For Pastels, Severance, Redemption Value and Fractional Disorder (Cyberwit Publishing). His novels include Extreme Change (Winter Goose Publishing). and Wavelength (Cyberwit Publishing). His short story collections include: A Glimpse of Youth (Sweatshoppe Publications). Now I Accuse and other stories (Winter Goose Publishing) and Dogs Don't Send Flowers and other stories (Wordcatcher Publishing). Collected Essays of Gary Beck (Cyberwit Publishing). The Big Match and other one act plays (Wordcatcher Publishing). Collected Plays of Gary Beck Volume 1 and Plays of Aristophanes translated, then directed by Gary Beck (Cyberwit Publishing). Gary lives in New York City.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You