Garden Of Laughs Returns Next Month to the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Garden of Laughs – the all-star comedy benefit that has raised more than $6 million for the Foundation, will return next month. This year's show, hosted by Steve Schirripa, will include sets by the biggest names in comedy: Bill Burr, Michael Che, Chris Distefano, Jim Gaffigan, Heather McMahan, Sam Morril and Jon Stewart, and will return to The Theater at Madison Square Garden on March 27, 2024 at 8:00PM. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 16 at 10:00AM, with all net proceeds going directly to the Garden of Dreams Foundation.

“As a longtime Knicks fan, I've always known about Garden of Dreams – and how Garden of Laughs enables the Foundation to do its incredible work,” said Chris Distefano. “I couldn't be more honored to be part of such an amazing lineup for a great cause.”

Garden of Laughs will again be hosted by Steve Schirripa, a long-time supporter of the Foundation and member of the Garden of Dreams advisory board, who is best known for his roles as Bobby Bacala in “The Sopranos” and Detective Anthony Abetemarco on “Blue Bloods.” Joining Schirripa and the celebrated comedic lineup will be entertainment and sports icons, to be announced closer to the show, who will serve as presenters for this special evening.

“I'm so excited that Garden of Laughs is back,” said Steve Schirripa. “I've seen firsthand the monumental impact that Garden of Dreams has on the young people and families it serves, and I'm honored to host an event that enables the Foundation to make an immediate and enormous impact on the community.”

Garden of Laughs was previously staged in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. All four previous events were sell-outs and together, raised more than $6 million for the Foundation – making Garden of Laughs the Foundation's most successful fundraiser. Over the years, Garden of Laughs has featured comedy icons including Sebastian Maniscalco, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, and more.

The Garden of Dreams Foundation is a non-profit organization that works with the MSG Family of Companies – MSG Entertainment, MSG Sports and Sphere Entertainment – to positively impact the lives of children facing obstacles. The Foundation works with 30 partner organizations throughout the tri-state area, including hospitals, wish organizations and community-based organizations, to reach children who are facing challenges such as homelessness, extreme poverty, illness and foster care.

Since it began in 2006, Garden of Dreams has used the magic of the MSG Family of Companies and its brands – including the Knicks, Rangers, Rockettes, famed showplaces and two sports and entertainment networks – to brighten the lives of more than 425,000 children and their families. The Foundation takes pride in its commitment to truly change lives, hosting more than 500 events and programs each year.

In addition, through its Garden of Dreams Giving program, the Foundation provides grants that fund important projects such as the refurbishment of gymnasiums and pediatric areas at local hospitals, and the construction of new dance and music studios. The Foundation also meets the critical needs of college-bound high school seniors by providing four-year scholarships to help students achieve their educational goals.

Tickets for Garden of Laughs will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 16 at 10:00AM via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices on Saturday, February 17. Please note, the lineup is subject to change.