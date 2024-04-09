Garden Of Dreams Talent Show Returns To Radio City Music Hall Next Month

The event is on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 7:00PM.
On the heels of a record-setting Garden of Laughs fundraiser, the annual Garden of Dreams Talent Show will return to Radio City Music Hall on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 7:00PM. The 2024 Garden of Dreams Talent Show, which will be held for the 16th time at Radio City Music Hall, provides more than 150 young people from the tri-state area with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live out their dreams and perform on the Great Stage. The event is free and open to the public, and regularly welcomes thousands of guests, along with celebrity and athlete mentors, in support of the talented performers. Tickets must be reserved in advance at gardenofdreamsfdtn.org/talentshow2024.
The 2024 Garden of Laughs comedy benefit, which took place on March 27 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, raised nearly $2.3 million for the Foundation – making it the single largest fundraiser in Garden of Dreams' history. All net proceeds from the 2024 Garden of Laughs event go to the Garden of Dreams Foundation, making events such as the Talent Show, as well as hundreds of other events and programs – from scholarships to community projects and more – possible.
“The support of the thousands of fans who attended Garden of Laughs, our generous donors, and of course the comedians and celebrities who participated in this incredible event has an indelible impact on the thousands of young people that we serve,” said Stacey-Ann Easy, Executive Director, Garden of Dreams Foundation.
Ms. Easy continued: “We are proud to bring the Talent Show back to Radio City Music Hall and provide talented young people from our Garden of Dreams family who are facing unimaginable obstacles with mentorship and community that builds their confidence, creates lasting friendships, and provides them with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform on the Great Stage.”
The 2024 Talent Show will feature more than 150 young people from 23 of the Garden of Dreams Foundation's 30 partner organizations, including Make-A-Wish, Children's Aid, Children's Village, SCAN-Harbor and Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, in acts including dance numbers, instrumental performances, monologues, vocal performances of original and beloved songs, and more.
“The annual Talent Show is an incredible event that gives our supremely talented young people the opportunity to express themselves on the same stage as some of the world's biggest stars,” said Talent Show Creative Director and Garden of Dreams Foundation board member Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of Run-DMC.
Each year, an incredible lineup of celebrities and athletes participate in the Garden of Dreams Talent Show, from mentoring performers to serving as presenters at the event. Past participants include A$AP Rocky, Sklyar Astin, Sara Bareilles, Beastie Boys' Ad-Rock and Mike D, Swizz Beatz, Kelly Bensimon, Nicholas Braun, Anne Burrell, Dave Chappelle, Misty Copeland, Billy Crudup, Victor Cruz, Ansel Elgort, Fabolous, Fat Joe, Chloe Flower, Whoopi Goldberg, Josh Groban, David Harbour, Hugh Jackman, Kevin Jonas, Alicia Keys, Hoda Kotb, Jane Krakowski, Remy Ma, Gaten Matarazzo, John McEnroe, Caleb McLaughlin, Shawn Mendes, Seth Meyers, Miguel, Tracy Morgan, Liam Neeson, Papoose, Michael Rainey Jr., Andrew Rannells, Chloe Sevigny, The Strokes, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Jonathan Van Ness, Carlos Vives, Michelle Williams, a number of Broadway stars, Knicks and Rangers players and alumni, and the Radio City Rockettes.
The sold-out Garden of Laughs comedy benefit at The Theater at Madison Square Garden was hosted by Steve Schirripa, and featured sets by some of the biggest names in comedy: Bill Burr, Michael Che, Chris DiStefano, Jim Gaffigan, Heather McMahan, Tracy Morgan, Sam Morril and Jon Stewart. Celebrities and athletes including Susie Essman, Edie Falco, Chris Meloni, J.B. Smoove, Ben Stiller, Kenan Thompson and Paul Wesley participated in the event; and more than a dozen unique items were auctioned off on charity auction site Charitybuzz in support of the Foundation. Garden of Laughs – historically Garden of Dreams' biggest fundraiser – has been held five times, raising a total of more than $8 million for the Foundation. It joins the Foundation's other major fundraisers, Knicks Kicks & Cocktails and Rangers Casino Night, in ensuring that the Foundation is able to impact the young people it serves in meaningful and lasting ways.
The Garden of Dreams Foundation is a non-profit charity dedicated to bringing life-changing opportunities to young people in need. In partnership with MSG Entertainment, MSG Sports and Sphere Entertainment – including the Knicks, Rangers, Rockettes, Westchester Knicks, famed showplaces, and regional sports and entertainment television networks – the Garden of Dreams brings young people together to raise their spirits, build resilience, and provide networking, mentoring and educational opportunities through MSG's power of community building. All of the Foundation's activities are driven by three guiding principles – Community Projects, Education, Inspiration & Joy – and target young people facing illness or financial challenges, as well as children of uniformed personnel who have been lost or injured while serving our communities. Since its inception in 2006, the Garden of Dreams Foundation has impacted more than 425,000 young people and their families.
The 2024 Garden of Dreams Talent Show will take place at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 7:00PM. The event is open to the public and tickets are free, but must be reserved in advance at gardenofdreamsfdtn.org/talentshow2024.
Videos