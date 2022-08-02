Gaby Albo & Samuel Garnica to Star as Gloria & Emilio Estefan in the National Tour of ON YOUR FEET!
This exciting new production directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado will visit more than 70 cities nationwide.
Gaby Albo and Samuel Garnica will star as Gloria and Emilio Estefan in the brand new non-equity national touring production of the Broadway musical, ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan. This exciting new production directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado will visit more than 70 cities nationwide, with a press premiere to be held at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
Albo and Garnica starred in the world premiere of ON YOUR FEET! in Spanish at the GALA Hispanic Theatre in Washington, D.C., directed and choreographed by Salgado, where both earned rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.
"Gaby and Samuel have the deepest work ethic and kindness. She commits one hundred percent to her artistic process and exploration. He balances the hunger, desire and love that exist in his character. This is the caliber of artist I want to have on this tour, and I'm thrilled to have them as our leads," said Luis Salgado.
Mexican actor Gaby Albo made her stage debut in A Chorus Line in Mexico, followed by other iconic shows such as Aladdin, Cats, Mentiras and the North American tour of West Side Story. She is a graduate of AMDA NY where she was featured in their Broadway's Rising Stars showcase. In 2017, she was a semifinalist on The Voice TV competition in Mexico.
"I've already had a small taste of how huge this show is - especially and the quality and heart that Luis and the show demands - so I am getting physically and mentally prepared to take everything to the next level. I cannot wait to touch people's hearts with the Estefans' powerful story across the U.S.," said Gabby Albo.
Venezuelan actor Samuel Garnica's credits include El Laurel de Apolo and La Canción (Repertorio Español, New York), The Tempest (R.Evolucion Latina), Matilda (Salgado Productions), Love and Yogurt (New York Theater Barn) The Dropout, and more. He has been the voice for Boost Mobile, Papa John's, Publix, Pepsi, and Nivea Men among others. His awards include the 2017 ATI award for best supporting actor for his work on Así Que Pasen 5 Años, and the 2019 award for best actor at the Fuerza Fest for his work on La Llamada de Lauren.
"Being able to celebrate our culture, roots and ancestors through the Estefans' story allows me to write my own story in my journey as an artist, which I hope can also inspire others to 'seguir la tradición,'" said Samuel Garnica.
"We are deeply honored to have Gaby Albo and Samuel Garnica leading the cast of this newest version of ON YOUR FEET!," said Gloria and Emilio Estefan. "Having seen both of these talented young performers in the show, we are confident that they will dazzle and delight audiences across the country. Gaby throws herself into the music and dancing with such fervor, and Samuel couldn't be more charming. They represent the heart and soul of our story, and audiences will surely feel their authenticity. We can't wait to see them on stage again!"
Salgado added, "I could never express my gratitude for the level of representation in this tour, showing what an American truly looks like. Our leads are from Mexico and Venezuela, our music director is from Colombia and I am from Puerto Rico. The representation is so powerful, real and honest to the story we are telling. It will resonate into an explosive experience for everyone who comes to see the show."
ON YOUR FEET!, the exhilarating original musical based on the extraordinary life of 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team Gloria and Emilio Estefan, features a book by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Alexander Dinelaris and a score made up of some of the most loved and iconic songs of the past quarter-century including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark." Having begun in Chicago in the summer of 2015, ON YOUR FEET! made its Broadway debut that November, played for two years, and received seven Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, three Drama League Award nominations and a Tony Award® nomination for Best Choreography.
The creative team will include Scenic Design by Clifton Chadick, Lighting Design by Christopher Annas-Lee, Costume Design by Jeannette Christensen, Video Design by Patrick W. Lord, Sound Design by Diego Garzón, Casting by Kate Lumpkin Casting, Music Direction by Daniel Alejandro Gutierrez, Musical Supervision by Clay Ostwald, Music, Lyrics and Orchestrations by Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Arrangements by Lon Hoyt, Additional Orchestrations and Arrangements by Jorge Casas, Clay Ostwald, and Oscar Hernández.
ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan is produced by GFOUR Productions and Evan Bernardin Productions through a special license from Theatrical Rights Worldwide, and represented by Columbia Artists Theatricals.
Additional casting to be announced at a later date.
For more information, visit OnYourFeetMusical.com.
2022 - 2023 NATIONAL TOUR SCHEDULE
Additional Dates to be Added. Subject to Change.
Lowell Memorial Auditorium
November 9, 2022
Lowell, MA
