Gabe Gonzalez, Monique Moses, Becky Chicoine Join Lineup For INTERNET EXPLORERS: TIKTOK

Gabe Gonzalez (Mic), Monique Moses (Broad City, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee), and Becky Chicoine (O.S.F.U.G., UCB) will join Rachel Pegram (The Chris Gethard Show, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, The Late Show) for "TikTokTank" at Mark Vigeant's monthly comedy show, Internet Explorers: TikTok, at Caveat on October 17, 2019.

Other guest appearances include Kalhan Rosenblatt (NBC News), Rebecca Jennings (Vox), and Lauren Strapagiel (Buzzfeed), who will join Mark to give enlightening and hilarious talks on various aspects of the social media platform, such as "E-Boys, Explained," "An Anthropological Overview of the Different TikTok Character Archetypes," and "Socially Conscious TikTok Moments."

The entire event will be available to watch simultaneously on the Web, and for free, on Mark's live-streaming channel on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/markvigeant. Those watching from home are encouraged to interact with Sam Reece, the event's live-stream moderator. Highlights from previous shows are available on the channel at https://www.twitch.tv/markvigeant/videos.

Mark Vigeant is a comedian who uses comedy to explore and demystify technology - Internet Explorers is his monthly live show where he takes sold-out houses (and thousands of live-streamers on Twitch) deep into a corner of the World Wide Web with comedians and Internet Experts to learn and laugh about everything from memes, Artificial Intelligence, and e-commerce to online dating, hacking, and the dark web.

Mark is joined each month by some of New York's most brilliant comedians from Comedy Central, SNL, and UCB; and technology experts from The New York Times, Buzzfeed, and The Atlantic.

Mark is additionally joined by composer Darren Solomon ("the band"), Rollie Williams ("the sidekick"), and Sam Reece ("the moderator").

Internet Explorers: "TikTok" will take place on October 17, 2019 at Caveat (21A Clinton Street). Doors open at 9:00pm and the show begins at 9:30pm. Tickets are $10 in advance and can be purchased at the door for $12.

Tickets can be purchased online here: https://www.caveat.nyc/event/internet-explorers-reddit-10-17-2019





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You