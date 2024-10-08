Gabe Ebert, Bianca Leigh, and Amy Spanger Join Tonight's West Bank Cafe Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three new cast members have joined tonight's special gala to celebrate and raise funds to save a beloved Theatre District institution, The West Bank Cafe. On Tuesday, October 8th, the iconic restaurant and its famed downstairs venue, The Laurie Beechman Theatre, will host a gala packed with Broadway stars. This event marks a critical turning point for these spaces, as they urgently raise the necessary funds to ensure their survival in the heart of the Theatre District.

Tonight's gala promises to be a dazzling evening, with performances by top talent including Julie Benko (Funny Girl), Tony-nominee Liz Calloway (Baby), Tony-winner Gabe Ebert (Matilda), SAG Award-winner Annie Golden (Orange Is the New Black),Tony-nominee Amanda Green (Mr. Saturday Night), Drama Desk-nominee Jessica Hendy (Walking With Bubbles), Tony-nominee Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), Pulitzer Prize-winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), SAG Award-nominee Award Richard Kind (Mad About You), Pulitzer Prize-winner Tom Kitt (Next To Norman), Tony-nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home),Emmy-nominee Lorna Luft, (Chicago), Grammy-winner Eva Noblezada (Hasestown), Drama Desk-nominee Christine Pedi (Forbidden Broadway), Emmy-nominee Randy Rainbow, Ryann Redmond (Frozen), Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen), Outer Critics Circle-winner Jonathan Marc Sherman (The Connector), Tony-nominee A.J. Shively (Paradise Square), Drama Desk-nominee Amy Spanger and Tony-winner Lillias White (The Life).

The evening will be emceed by Bianca Leigh (Oh, Mary!)

Known as a long-standing haunt for celebrities, artists, and theatergoers alike, the West Bank Cafe has been a staple of the New York City arts community for over four decades. It has played host to an array of legendary personalities, including Tennessee Williams, Chita Rivera, Sean Penn, Madonna, Tony Shalhoub, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Samuel L. Jackson, Ethan Hawke, Bruce Willis, and countless Broadway stars. The downstairs stage, where Lewis Black served as the original artistic director, was where Aaron Sorkin developed his first plays, Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight workshopped his Tony-winning play SideMan, and Sondheim rehearsed the original Sunday In The Park with George. Since then, it has seen performances from everyone from Pete Townshend and The Who to Ariana Grande and Patti LuPone. It was where Joan Rivers played over 200 sets, including her last, and RuPaul's Jinx Monsoon made their NYC debut.

In addition to the thrilling performances at the Oct 8th gala, guests will enjoy cocktails, sumptuous bites, and the chance to mingle with Broadway stars and other luminaries. The night aims to raise the funds necessary to revitalize the venues, with a vision to modernize, expand, and continue the West Bank's legacy as a hub for New York's creative community.

While the West Bank Cafe, like many institutions, faced challenges during the pandemic, the outpouring of community support has been nothing short of extraordinary. When faced with eviction, a star-studded 2020 Christmas Day virtual telethon was produced to raise needed funds. However, the venue was denied several government grants over a technicality which has made thriving during the post pandemic years nearly impossible. Now, with a more favorable lease and invigorated community support, if the fundraising goal is met the venue is poised for a renaissance—one that will ensure its doors remain open to future generations of performers and theater lovers.

This event is being produced by Tony-nominated Broadway producers Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora (Suffs), Tony-nominated composer Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), actor Tim Guinee (Homeland), alongside owner Steve Olsen. Event sponsors include Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport, Todd Bradley, Broadway's Kristy Cates (Wicked) and Greg Grozdits. Michael Lavine will serve as Musical Director.

This gala is not just a fundraiser—it's a celebration of the enduring spirit of New York's theater district and a tribute to the stars, past and present, who have called this iconic venue home.

For more information visit www.WestBankCafe.com