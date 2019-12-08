GROUNDHOG DAY Piano/Vocal Selections Songbook is Now Available

Hal Leonard has published Groundhog Day - Piano/Vocal Selections (Songbook).

Tim Minchin wrote an essay for the book "reflecting on the musical and existential themes in the score" which can be read here.

15 songs from Tim's award winning musical are featured in the selection, including:

Overture

There Will Be Sun

Small Town USA [Day One]

Punxsutawney Phil

Rita's Diary

Small Town USA [Day Two]

Stuck

Nobody Cares

One Day

Playing Nancy

Hope

Everything About You

If I Had My Time Again

Night Will Come

Seeing You

The book is now available from the following online retailers:

Music Room

Music Shop Europe

Amazon UK

Hal Leonard

Amazon US

Sheet Music Plus

Amazon Australia

Groundhog Day tells the story of Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again. But when he gets to know associate TV producer Rita (Barrett Doss), he discovers that a day of second, third and fourth chances just might bring him the promise of a lifetime. It's a classic boy meets girl... boy meets girl... boy meets girl story.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day was re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical- including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin- with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin.

Groundhog Day won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical and was nominated for seven Tony Awards including Best Musical. After 176 performances and 32 previews, Groundhog Day played its final performance at the August Wilson Theatre on September 17th, 2017.





