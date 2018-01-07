GREATEST SHOWMAN's Benj Pasek & Justin Paul Win Golden Globe for Best Original Song

Jan. 7, 2018  

Oscar and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul have won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song for a Motion Piture for 'This Is Me' from THE GREATEST SHOWMAN. The composers and lyricists, who recently won the Tony Award for Best Original Score Written for the Theatre for DEAR EVAN HANSEN and the Oscar for Best Original Song 'City of Stars' from the movie LA LA LAND, recently received two Grammy nominations in the categorys of Best Musical Theater album for DEAR EVAN HANSEN and Best Song Written For Visual Media for the song "City of Stars" from the LA LA LAND soundtrack.

In addition to winning the 2017 Tony Award, Pasek and Paul won the 2016 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lyrics for DEAR EVAN HANSEN. For their music featured in 2013's A CHRISTMAS STORY, they received a 2013 Tony nomination for Best Original Score Written for the Theatre and a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Music. The songwriting team will be composing three new songs for FOX's upcoming broadcast of A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!

Their original music will also be featured in the upcoming 2017 film musical THE GREATEST SHOWMAN. They will be writing songs for Disney's upcoming 2019 live-action film adaptation of ALADDIN in collaboration with Alan Menken, as well as songs for Disney's upcoming live-action film adaptation of SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS.

Pasek and Paul's original songs were featured on Season 2 of NBC's SMASH. Other works include the music for JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH and off-Broadway's DOGFIGHT.


