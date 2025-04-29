GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK to Offer 2,000 Tickets to NYC Students

Good Night, and Good Luck stars George Clooney as Edward R. Murrow.
Good Night, and Good Luck is partnering with the New York City Department of Education to provide 2,000 tickets to New York City Public School students - including those studying journalism - subsidized by the production and TodayTix.
Peter Avery, the NYC Department of Education Director of Theater, said in a statement, “Thank you to George Clooney, the producers of Good Night, and Good Luck, and TodayTix for their inspired generosity and recognizing that all the world is truly a stage for our NYC public school students to explore educational and life skills of literacy, artistic interpretation and point of view. We look forward to students from across the city creatively learning about the intersection of theater, journalism and politics…on Broadway!”
The Good Night, and Good Luck student matinees are in line with Mr. Clooney and Mr. Heslov’s continued support of education through art through the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet model. Founded in 2022 by Clooney, Heslov, and Creative Artists Agency’s Bryan Lourd, Roybal was designed to create pathways to high-quality jobs in film and television through hands-on training and direct career access for students. Two of the many schools receiving tickets are the Motion Picture Technical High School and the Robert Halmi Sr. Academy of Film and Television, which are part of a national coalition of schools based on the Roybal model.
Based on the 2929 Entertainment and Participant film of the same name distributed by Warner Bros. and written by the same authors, the following actors will be portraying real life figures alongside Mr. Clooney as Murrow: Mac Brandt as Colonel Anderson, Will Dagger as Don Hewitt, Christopher Denham as John Aaron, Glenn Fleshler as Fred Friendly, Ilana Glazer as Shirley Wershba, Clark Gregg as Don Hollenbeck, Paul Gross as William S. Paley, Georgia Heers as Ella, Carter Hudson as Joe Wershba, Fran Kranz as Palmer Williams, Jennifer Morris as Millie Green, Michael Nathanson as Eddie Scott, Andrew Polk as Charlie Mack, Aaron Roman Weiner as Don Surine with R. Ward Duffy, Joe Forbrich, Imani Rousselle, Greg Stuhr, JD Taylor, and Sophia Tzougros rounding out the ensemble.