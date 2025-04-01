GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE Coming to The Beacon Theatre

Tickets are on sale Friday April 4 at 10am.
Following sold out performances and rave reviews in 2023 & 2024, The Golden Girls are back, better than ever with a brand new stage show that’s more exciting than a trip to the Rusty Anchor. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue will play The Beacon Theatre, 2124 Broadway, New York, NY 10023 on Saturday June 14th with 2 performances at 2pm and 7:30pm.
Tickets are on sale Friday April 4 at 10am, and can be purchased here. VIP meet and greet tickets are also available which includes photos with the actors after the show.
Picture it. 2025. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue brings Miami’s sassiest seniors to stages around the country for one more hurrah. We find Sophia out on bail after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring at Shady Pines. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together with help from a new (much) younger sex-crazed lover. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue allows audiences to relive the heartfelt hilarity of the four ladies who never stopped being best friends.
Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue is a professional stage show unlike any other Golden Girls tribute that you might have experienced. The story is by Robert Leleux, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and The New York Times Magazine. The show is directed by Eric Swanson and Vince Kelley. The cast includes Ryan Bernier as Dorothy, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia, Vince Kelley as Blanche, and Tommy Favorite as Stan/Burt. The production is produced by Murray & Peter Present.
Videos