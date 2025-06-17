GLAAD's Pride Auction Includes Experiences with Orville Peck, Boy George, Melissa Etheridge and More

The auction will continue through June 26, 2025.
GLAAD â€“ the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization â€“ and eBay today announced a star-studded auction in honor of Pride Month supported by artists including Doechii, Shakira, Margaret Cho, Orville Peck, Sandra Bernhard, Andy Cohen, Kesha, and more. 100% of the proceeds will benefit GLAAD in support of their mission to accelerate acceptance for the LGBTQ community.
Running through June 26th atÂ www.eBay.com/glaad, eBay for Charity shoppers will have the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind items and experiences from celebrity GLAAD supporters.
All auction items will start at $0.99.Â
GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. For more information, please visitÂ www.glaad.orgÂ or connect with GLAAD on Facebook and X.
