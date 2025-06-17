GLAAD's Pride Auction Includes Experiences with Orville Peck, Boy George, Melissa Etheridge and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GLAAD â€“ the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization â€“ and eBay today announced a star-studded auction in honor of Pride Month supported by artists including Doechii, Shakira, Margaret Cho, Orville Peck, Sandra Bernhard, Andy Cohen, Kesha, and more. 100% of the proceeds will benefit GLAAD in support of their mission to accelerate acceptance for the LGBTQ community.

Running through June 26th atÂ www.eBay.com/glaad, eBay for Charity shoppers will have the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind items and experiences from celebrity GLAAD supporters.

Auction items include:

Aly & AJ:Â Celebrate 20 years of Aly & AJ's iconic debut album with this once-in-a-lifetime 'Into The Rush' VIP Experience for you and a guest on their upcoming Silver Deliverer Tour!

Andy Cohen:Â Win 2 coveted seats to a live taping ofÂ Watch What Happens Live with Andy CohenÂ for you and a guest. You'll get to strike a pose for a photo op with Andy Cohen.

Boy George:Â Win a hat signed by the one and only Boy George. This fabulous fashion statement is a must-have for collectors and pop lovers alike.

Bubbles:Â Step into the fabulously kitsch world of Bubbles, the art alter-ego of GRAMMY-winning songwriter Allee Willis. This piece is more than art - it's a love letter to camp, community, and creativity.

Chani Nicholas:Â Win a personal one-on-one reading with the legendary astrologer Chani Nicholas! No longer available to the public, this is your chance to receive personalized cosmic insights. Whether you're seeking clarity, empowerment, or guidance, this unforgettable session is written in the stars.

Chris Appleton:Â Enjoy a private styling experience with Chris Appleton - red carpet visionary to J.Lo, Kim Kardashian, and Ariana Grande. Get ready for your close-up with the man behind some of the most iconic looks in pop culture.

David Archuleta:Â Win exclusive package including two tickets to a stop on David Archuletaâ€™s North American Fall 2025 Tour - plus a meet & greet with David himself!

Doechii:Â Win a signed vinyl copy of Alligator Bites Never Heal by GRAMMY and GLAAD Media Award winner Doechii.

Dylan Efron:Â Own a piece of pop culture history! The signed Miss Guided white tee from Dylan Efron - breakout heartthrob fromÂ The TraitorsÂ - is the perfect collectible for fans of the show.

Jennifer Beals:Â Win an autographed copy ofÂ The L Word: Photographic JournalÂ by Jennifer Beals, which showcases more than 400 rarely seen, extraordinarily candid photographs taken by Jennifer Beals on the set and behind the scenes ofÂ The L Word.

Margaret Cho:Â Here's your chance to catch an incredible night of bold comedy and razor-sharp wit with the one and only Margaret Cho! This exclusive package includes two tickets to a stop on her tour, plus a meet & greet with the comedy icon herself.

Melissa Etheridge:Â Experience an unforgettable night at LA's iconic Greek Theatre with 2 tickets to see the legendary Melissa Etheridge live. And if that's not enough, you'll also take home a guitar personally signed by Melissa herself!

Orville Peck:Â two tickets to a performance of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway, plus an exclusive meet & greet with GLAAD Media Award winner and current Cabaret star Orville Peck;

Sandra Bernhard:Â You and a guest will each receive a ticket to Sandra Bernhard's 2025 Summer and Fall tour plus a Meet & Greet with the legend herself.

Scissor Sisters:Â Two tickets to one of the biggest pop parties of the year! Catch Kesha and the newly reunited Scissor Sisters on their epic 2025 tour. Includes a Meet & Greet with the Scissor Sisters.

Shakira:Â Win two premium tickets to see global icon Shakira live on June 28 as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour. You will also win an exclusive Meet & Greet, and as well as access to the Camina con la Loba VIP experience.

Tom Daley:Â Join Olympic champion and MADE WITH LOVE Founder Tom Daley for an exclusive private knitting lesson in Los Angeles! You and two friends will spend time learning and crafting from Tom himself, using his own knitting line.

All auction items will start at $0.99.Â

About GLAAD:

GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. For more information, please visitÂ www.glaad.orgÂ or connect with GLAAD on Facebook and X.