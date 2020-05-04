GFour Productions Makes MENOPAUSE: THE MUSICAL Available for Streaming

GFour Productions, whose collective shows have won 56 Drama Desk and 44 Tony Awards, announced that their international hit show MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL is now temporarily available for online streaming starting today. The Grove is proud to be a marketing partner for the stream.

Ten percent of all sales will be donated to The Actors Fund, which provides emergency financial assistance to performing arts and entertainment professionals and has continued this aid during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 18, 2020, The Fund has distributed $7,528,663 million in assistance to 6,382 people for basic living expenses such as essential medications, to help prevent evictions, cover health insurance, and to pay for food or utilities.

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer "The Silent Passage."

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL was created as a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of "The Change." The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the '60s, '70s and '80s.

GFour Productions CEO Seth Greenleaf said, "In the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic, as producers, we wanted to bring the joy and relief of theatre to our audiences, in whatever way we could. With the help of Actors' Equity Association and the original cast and crew of our Breast Cancer Survivor Tour, we're able to make this available to audiences for a limited time. We hope to bring some much-needed cheer and humor to a challenging situation. As for the men quarantined with their menopausal spouses, we recommend viewing it as an educational survival tool."

"Now more than ever, GFour feels the need to help support our performing arts community, and the ongoing work of The Actors Fund. Over the past 19 years, we have raised over $1 million for various women's charities, and this is a time for us all to pitch in where we can," Greenleaf added.

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL continues to empower women across the globe, keeping hot flashes "HOT" through 19 years of production, playing to more than 17 million fans worldwide. The cast of the MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL online stream features TERI ADAMS (Iowa Housewife), JUDY BLUE (Soap Star), LINDA BOSTON (Professional Woman) and MEGAN CAVANAGH (Earth Mother). The performance was originally filmed in Aurora, IL as the launch of the "Survivor Tour" in 2015 in partnership with Susan G. Komen Foundation. All actresses are breast cancer survivors or co-survivors.

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL is now available for streaming and can be purchased by going to this link.

