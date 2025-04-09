GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW to Debut First-Ever Sensory-Accessible Performance In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The award-winning Gazillion Bubble Show have announced the launch of its first official sensory-accessible performance on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at 4:30pm, at New World Stages in New York City, in recognition of World Autism Month.

Designed for guests with sensory needs and neurodivergent individuals, this special show ensures that individuals of all abilities can experience the magic of bubbles in a comfortable and inclusive environment.

For nearly two decades, the award-winning Gazillion Bubble Show has captivated audiences worldwide with its mesmerizing bubble artistry, immersive laser effects, and high-energy musical experience. The new sensory-accessible performance will offer the same awe-inspiring spectacle but with thoughtful modifications to create a gentler experience, including:

House lights remain on at a dimmed level throughout the show

Reduced laser effects for a softer visual experience

Lowered music volume to minimize sensory overload

Limited bubbles blown into the audience to maintain a predictable environment

*All other signature elements of the show remain intact

“Our show has always been a place where families come together to experience joy and wonder,” said Melody Yang, founder and performer of the Gazillion Bubble Show. “As both a mom and a performer, creating a space where children and guests of all abilities can feel safe, included, and free to enjoy the magic of bubbles means so much to me.”

In partnership with KultureCity, a national nonprofit dedicated to sensory inclusion and accessibility, the show will now offer a limited number of Sensory Bags at both its Sensory Saturday show and regular weekly performances. These bags—equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, a visual feeling thermometer, and a KultureCity VIP lanyard to help staff identify guests with additional needs—are designed to offer extra comfort and support, recognizing that sensory sensitivities vary for each individual.

The Sensory Bags are free of charge and available on a first-come, first-served basis at the merchandise booth on the 2nd floor of New World Stages (outside Stage 2 Theater), beginning 30 minutes before showtime.

The first Sensory Saturday performance will take place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. at New World Stages in New York City. Tickets are now available by visiting https://www.telecharge.com/The-Gazillion-Bubble-Show-Results or https://gazillionbubbleshow.com/ For updates, follow us on social media @gznbubbleshow.

Contact: Erin Warady // Erin.W@bubblegroupllc.com // 949-439-8677

About Gazillion Bubble Show

Prepare to be amazed and captivated by the Gazillion Bubble Show, a true family affair that has been enchanting audiences for nearly 25 years. This mesmerizing show has taken the world stage by storm with a legion of celebrity fans and an astounding 16 Guinness Book Records. Siblings Deni and Melody Yang continue the family legacy, delivering a high-energy extravaganza of bubbles, lights, and lasers that leaves parents, families, and audiences spellbound. For more information on the NYC Show or the Tour visit gazillionbubbleshow.com

About Kulture City

KultureCity, established in 2014, is a dynamic non-profit organization at the forefront of the inclusivity movement that continues to make waves in creating a more accessible and accepting world for individuals with sensory needs and invisible disabilities (found in 1 in 4 of us). In a short 10 years, a few highlights of KultureCity's impact include making over 1,800 venues sensory-inclusive certified, handing out almost a million sensory bags to individuals in need, making over 150 live events sensory-inclusive, and saving 48 lives through the KultureCity First Responder Training. KultureCity's commitment to inclusivity extends beyond physical spaces. The organization actively collaborates with influential figures, businesses, and communities to promote awareness and understanding of invisible disabilities. KultureCity partners with event industry leaders like the NFL, NBA, MLB, and FIFA to make their flagship events sensory-inclusive.