GALLIM Announces New Leadership and Opportunity for BIPOC Artists

GALLIM, a multi-disciplinary home for creative movement discovery, and delivery of live and digital new work, has named dance producer and champion of arts education Erin Fogarty as its new Executive Director, effective immediately. In this role, Fogarty's duties will bolster the company's initiatives to provide opportunity and resources to under-represented voices while curating and expanding the company's place in the larger arts landscape.

During the widespread COVID-19 closures, GALLIM mobilized Moving Women, an impactful initiative that offered 19 week-long residencies to over 50 female artists following a $150,000 fundraising initiative to provide studio space, mentorship programs, scholarship, and work opportunities. Now, as the company continues to evolve in its leadership role in the community, Fogarty will be instrumental in facilitating their latest initiative, Moving Artists, a program that will provide 2-week residency opportunities to Black, Indigenous, Asian, Pacific Islander, Hispanic, Latino/a/x, and people of color movement artists who are women, non-binary, transgender, and gender nonconforming, ages 18-30, beginning in January 2022. She will also work closely with the company's Artistic Director, Andrea Miller, staff, and the Board of Directors, led by Chair David Parker, to oversee and direct the organizational and operational management of the company while serving as a proponent for the company's artistic vision, history and philosophy in support of its mission and strategic plan.

Serving as both the long-time co-producer for Dance Against Cancer, a yearly benefit that has raised over $2M dollars for the American Cancer Society, and the Director of Programming for the Manhattan Youth Ballet, a pre-professional training program cultivating artists of tomorrow, Erin's commitment to supporting and bridging the community through the arts is resonant with the vision of GALLIM. As the company continues to forge ahead to provide programming that advances the frontiers of the dance field for artists, students and audiences alike, the forthcoming year will champion educational and enrichment opportunities; film studies in dance, advance level Winter and Summer Intensives, community building and professional development programs such as Sunday in the Park, walk and talks with today's dance visionaries, Jam and Toast, free weekly movement classes streamed on IGTV taught by Miller and guests, and the popular free live streamed Happy Hour conversation series with creatives and thought leaders in the arts.

"While many stages remained dark for many months, we never closed our doors to our community," explains Andrea. "We used the time to take inventory of our community, its disparities, its victories, and the needs of its members and made new commitments to continue to be a source of opportunity, support and an unwavering cheerleader of creation and collaboration. We are so thrilled to welcome Erin into the GALLIM family and champion her skills of leadership, vision and execution as we move into a new year and beyond and continue to pave a different future for our industry and our crafts."

"I have long admired the work of Andrea Miller and the beautiful artists of GALLIM," adds Fogarty. "Dance and movement have been such an integral part of my life and it continues to be the vehicle that drives my mission to use the arts to create positive change," she explains. "I look forward to supporting the extraordinary work this organization has been doing in community building, art making and education to help create even more opportunity and accessibility. I am honored to be a part of Team GALLIM and am ready to move with momentum to create more work that enlightens audiences of all ages."

Artistically, Miller continues to be a sought after dancemaker for global commissions and commercial projects and will be returning into the studio with her dynamic ensemble to prepare for their Fall 2022 season.