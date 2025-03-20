GABE MOLLICA: HORSE LAWYER to Debut at NYC Fringe Festival in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gabe Mollica: Horse Lawyer, written and performed by Gabe Mollica, will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at The Chain Theater. Performances will take place on April 6, 11, 14, 18. Tickets are $25, with a sliding scale and are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run for approximately 60 minutes

While looking at photo albums with his mom, New York Comedian Gabe Mollica has a panic attack about the direction of life. With no wife, kids, or house, he realizes he’s behind in a big way. In fact, he hasn’t been on a third date in 5 years. Perhaps some answers lie in the memories he’s holding.

Mollica is an internationally touring comedian and storyteller from New York. His debut show “Solo: A Show About Friendship” transferred from Edinburgh and ran Off-Broadway at the historic SoHo playhouse for 80 performances and 5 extensions and was featured on the Peabody award winning radio program “This American Life” for over 5 million listeners. Kate Copstick in The Scotsman called the performance “beguiling” and “for the first time this summer, I did not want the hour to end.” His sketches, jokes, and stories have amassed 10’s of millions of views on Instagram alone.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene’s ideas of what a theatre festival can be!