Full Cast and Dates Set for Sia Musical SATURDAY CHURCH at New York Theatre Workshop

Performances will run from August 27 through October 12, 2025.
New York Theatre Workshop has revealed the full cast for the world premiere of the new musical Saturday Church. Previews begin August 27, 2025, at New York Theatre Workshop, with opening night set for September 15, for a limited run through October 12, 2025.
Directed by Tony Award nominee and NYTW Usual Suspect Whitney White (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding), Saturday Church features a book and additional lyrics by Emmy Award nominee Damon Cardasis (She Came to Me) & Pulitzer Prize winner and Tony Award nominee James Ijames (Fat Ham), with music and lyrics from Grammy Award nominee and pop icon Sia (“Chandelier,” This Is Acting, 1000 Forms of Fear), and additional music by Grammy Award winner Honey Dijon (Black Girl Magic).
Previously announced cast members of Saturday Church include “The Voice” 2025 Contender Bryson Battle, Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), and Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango (Paradise Square). B Noel Thomas (SuperYou) will now play the role of Ebony previously announced as Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, who, due to scheduling conflicts, will now shift into the position of creative consultant and producer.
“I’m thrilled to step into a producing role on this powerhouse new musical,” said Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. “It’s been an incredible journey to help tell this story in multiple forms over the years, and I’m honored to help shepherd this fiercely talented cast as they take the stage.”
Joining the previously announced cast will be Anania (“Gaydar”), Primo Thee Ballerino (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), Veyonce Deleon (Being the Digital Griot), Dava Huesca (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), Kristolyn Lloyd (Liberation), Kareem Marsh (Goddess), Jackson Kanawha Perry (Stuntboy: In the Meantime), Caleb Quezon (Kinky Boots!) and Wade Watson (Goddess). Fernell Hogan (Kimberly Akimbo), Michael Samarie George (The Wiz) and J'Quay Gibbs (RENT) will serve as swings.
Joining the Saturday Church creative team are Darius Thomas (Semblance) as hair and wig designer, Rachel Christopher (for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf) as Vocal Coach, Dave Anzuelo/Unkle Dave's Fighthouse (Merrily We Roll Along) as Fight Choreographer and Kelsey Rainwater (Jordans) as Intimacy Coordinator.
On Friday June 27, Saturday Church and Joy Machine Records will release two tracks taken from the musical and forthcoming concept album. Are There Any Queens In The House? EP will feature the songs “Are There Any Queens In The House?” (Featuring J. Harrison Ghee) and “Sunday” (Featuring the voices of Saturday Church). The EP is produced by Luke Solomon, Jason Michael Webb, Honey Dijon, Chris Penny and Sia. The EP will be available for streaming on all platforms, and exclusive club versions on limited edition collectors’ vinyl 12’’ will be available in stores. Pre-save and listen to the EP Are There Any Queens In The House? here.
Saturday Church tells the story of Ulysses—New York City kid, devoted son and the fiercest tenor at his aunt’s church. A chance encounter on the subway introduces him to the world of Saturday Church, a sanctuary for LGBTQ+ youth. Caught between two worlds, Ulysses wrestles with family and faith as he strives to find the place where he can love and be loved—in all his fabulousness. This new musical captures the joy of embodied liberation and the profound power of faith, with a score that soars from the transcendence of gospel to the exhilarating vibrations of house music and pop. Saturday Church boldly asks, “is faith only for the Holy?” and, more importantly, “are there any queens in the house?!!!!”
Saturday Church will feature music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Special Tony Award Recipient Jason Michael Webb (MJ The Musical) and Grammy Award winner Luke Solomon (Beyonce’s Renaissance), and choreography by Obie Award winner Darrell Grand Moultrie (Fat Ham). It is conceived for the stage and based on the Spring Pictures film of the same name, written and directed by Cardasis.
Saturday Church will feature scenic design by David Zinn (Stereophonic), costume design by Qween Jean (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), lighting design by Adam Honoré (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), and sound design by Gareth Owen (Hell’s Kitchen). Music direction is by Deah Love Harriot (for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf), with music production by Grammy Award winner Chris Penny (Beyonce’s Renaissance). Casting is by Nicholas Petrovich and Erica Hart. Jhanaë K-C Bonnick will serve as the Stage Manager.
|
Powered by
Videos