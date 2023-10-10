Full Cast Set For the 2023-24 Tour of MY FAIR LADY

Complete casting has been announced for the upcoming 2023-24 non-Equity tour of Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY. This touring production welcomes Anette Barrios-Torres as Eliza Doolittle, returning cast includes Jonathan Grunert as Professor Henry Higgins, John Adkison as Colonel Pickering, Nathan Haltiwanger as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, Michael Hegarty as Alfred P. Doolittle, Becky Saunders as Mrs. Higgins, Maeghin Mueller takes over the role of Mrs. Pearce, and Christopher Isolano joins the company as Zoltan Karpathy.

The production’s ensemble will feature Lauren Emily Alagna, Nick Berke, Evan Bertram, Nicholas Carroll, Shannon Conboy, Ryaan Farhadi, Andrew Fehrenbacher, Kelly Gleason, Jackson Hurt, Michelle Lemon, Derek Luscutoff, Ashton Norris, Jessica Ordaz, Rafa Pepén, Kumari Small, Charlie Tingen, Gill Vaughn-Spencer, John Viso, Gerri Weagraff and Mary Beth Webber.

Rehearsals begin October 11th at the Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre in Logan, Utah. MY FAIR LADY will begin performances November 8th in Boise, ID at The Morrison Center.

Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY is the winner of 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and was nominated for 10 Tony AwardsⓇ including Best Musical Revival, 5 Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical Revival and 3 Drama League Awards including Best Musical Revival.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s play and Gabriel Pascal’s motion picture Pygmalion, MY FAIR LADY, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15h, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony AwardsⓇ including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Boasting a score that contains such now-classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” “On the Street Where You Live,” “The Rain in Spain,” and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face,” Lincoln Center Theater’s production of MY FAIR LADY was hailed by The New York Times as “Thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was. A marvelous and transformative revival.” New York Magazine described it as “Enthralling,” adding that “Bartlett Sher’s glowing revival proves that a beloved musical from another era can keep on kicking,” and Entertainment Weekly raved “A sumptuous new revival of the most perfect musical of all time. A masterful piece of entertainment.”

The tour of Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY directed by Bartlett Sher with tour direction by Samantha Saltzman features original choreography by Christopher Gattelli with tour choreography by Jim Cooney, and has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder and sound by Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake. Music Supervision is by Ted Sperling, featuring MY FAIR LADY’s original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittman. Tour orchestrations are by Josh Clayton and Larry Blank and music direction is by David Andrews Rogers. Casting by Binder Casting. The stage management team is led by production stage manager Rebecca Radziejeski, alongside assistant stage manager Zoe Steenwyk. James A. Woodard serves as company manager, alongside assistant company manager Abi Steinberg.

The North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY is produced by Crossroads Live North America.

Tour Dates

BOISE, ID

Nov 8, 2023

MORRISON CENTER

SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Nov 12 - Nov 18, 2023

ECCLES THEATER

MADISON, WI

Nov 21 - Nov 26, 2023

OVERTURE CENTER FOR THE ARTS

OMAHA, NE

Nov 28 - Dec 3, 2023

ORPEHUM THEATER

AUSTIN, TX

Dec 5 - Dec 10, 2023

BASS CONCERT HALL

FLINT, MIDec 13, 2023THE WHITING

TOLEDO, OH

Dec 14 - Dec 17, 2023

STRANAHAN THEATRE

NEW ORLEANS, LA

Jan 9 - Jan 14, 2024

SAENGER THEATER

JACKSON, MS

Jan 17, 2024

Thalia Mara HALL

LAFAYETTE, LA

Jan 18, 2024

HEYMANN PAC

SAN ANTONIO, TX

Jan 20 - Jan 21, 2024

TOBIN CENTER

COLUMBIA, SC

Jan 23 - Jan 25, 2024

KOGER CENTER

GREENSBORO, NC

Jan 26 - Jan 28, 2024

STEVEN TANGER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

PITTSBURGH, PA

Jan 30 - Feb 4, 2024

BENEDUM CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

AUBURN, AL

Feb 6 - Feb 7, 2024

GOGUE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Feb 9 - Feb 11, 2024

NORTH CHARLESTON PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

BLACKSBURG, VA

Feb 14, 2024

MOSS ARTS CENTER

WORCESTER, MA

Feb 16 - Feb 18, 2024

HANOVER THEATRE

TULSA, OK

Feb 27 - Mar 3, 2024

TULSA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

WAUSAU, WI

Mar 5 - Mar 6, 2024

THE GRAND THEATRE

HOUGHTON, MI

Mar 7, 2024

ROZSA CPA

GREEN BAY, WI

Mar 8, 2024

WEIDNER CENTER

KALAMAZOO, MI

Mar 10, 2024

MILLER AUDITORIUM

AMARILLO, TX

Mar 20, 2024

AMARILLO CIVIC CENTER

ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Mar 21 - Mar 24, 2024

POPEJOY HALL

SPOKANE, WA

Apr 2 - Apr 7, 2024

FIRST INTERSTATE CENTER

YAKIMA, WA

Apr 10 - Apr 11, 2024

CAPITOL THEATRE

EUGENE, OR

Apr 12 - Apr 14, 2024

HULT CENTER

MODESTO, CA

Apr 16 - Apr 17, 2024G

ALLO CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS