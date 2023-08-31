Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour

The full cast has been revealed for the North American Tour of Girl From the North Country. Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming” and “Like A Rolling Stone.”

The GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY acting company includes Alan Ariano (Dr. Walker), David Benoit (Mr. Burke), Ben Biggers (Gene Laine), Paul Blankenship (Offstage Cover), Jennifer Blood (Elizabeth Laine), Ashley D. Brooks (Ensemble), Justin Michael Duval (Ensemble), Rayla Garske (Swing), Matt Manuel (Joe Scott), Kelly McCormick (Ensemble), Sharaé Moultrie (Marianne Laine), Hosea Mundi (Ensemble) Warren Nolan Jr. (Swing), Ali Regan (Swing), Jay Russell (Mr. Perry), John Schiappa (Nick Laine), Chiara Trentalange (Kate Draper), Danny Vaccaro (Swing), Jill Van Velzer (Mrs. Burke), Jeremy Webb (Reverend Marlowe), Aidan Wharton (Elias Burke) and Carla Woods (Mrs. Neilsen).

As previously announced, the tour will launch at Hennepin Theatre Trust’s historic Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, MN on October 8, 2023. The tour will play 25 cities in the 2023-2024 season including Washington, DC, Nashville, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco.

It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this ‘profoundly beautiful' production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.

Girl From The North Country features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; and music direction by Wiley DeWeese. Casting by ARC.

Girl From The North Country’s Original Broadway Cast Album was a 2022 GRAMMY Award® nominee for “Best Musical Theater Album.”

Tour Dates

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

OCTOBER 8-14, 2023

Orpheum Theatre



CINCINNATI, OH

OCTOBER 17-29, 2023

Aronoff Center



CLEVELAND, OH

OCTOBER 31 - NOVEMBER 19, 2023

Playhouse Square



DES MOINES, IA

NOVEMBER 28 - DECEMBER 3, 2023

Des Moines Civic Center



SCHENECTADY, NY

DECEMBER 5-10, 2023

Proctors Theatre



WASHINGTON, DC

DECEMBER 12-31, 2023

Kennedy Center



DURHAM, NC

JANUARY 2-7, 2024

Durham Performing Arts Center



PITTSBURGH, PA

JANUARY 9-14, 2024

Benedum Center



BUFFALO, NY

JANUARY 16-21, 2024

Shea's Buffalo



KANSAS CITY, MO

JANUARY 23-28, 2024

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts



NASHVILLE, TN

JANUARY 30 - FEBRUARY 4, 2024

TPAC



GREENVILLE, SC

FEBRUARY 6-11, 2024

Peace Center



CHICAGO, IL

FEBRUARY 13-25, 2024

CIBC Theatre



PHILADELPHIA, PA

FEBRUARY 27 - MARCH 10, 2024



BOSTON, MA

MARCH 12-24, 2024

Emerson Colonial Theatre



TAMPA, FL

MARCH 27-31, 2024

Straz Center



DALLAS, TX

APRIL 9-21, 2024

Music Hall at Fair Park



AUSTIN, TX

APRIL 23-28, 2024

Bass Concert Hall



HOUSTON, TX

APRIL 30 - MAY 5, 2024

Hobby Center



LOS ANGELES, CA

MAY 14 - JUNE 2, 2024



LAS VEGAS, NV

JUNE 4-9, 2024

Smith Center



SALT LAKE CITY, UT

JUNE 11-16, 2024

Eccles Theater



PORTLAND, OR

JUNE 18-23, 2024

Keller Auditorium



SEATTLE, WA

JUNE 25-30, 2024

Paramount Theatre



SAN FRANCISCO, CA

JULY 30 - AUGUST 18, 2024

Golden Gate Theatre

