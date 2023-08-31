Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour

The tour will launch at Hennepin Theatre Trust’s historic Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, MN on October 8, 2023.
The full cast has been revealed for the North American Tour of Girl From the North Country. Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming” and “Like A Rolling Stone.”
The GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY acting company includes Alan Ariano (Dr. Walker), David Benoit (Mr. Burke), Ben Biggers (Gene Laine), Paul Blankenship (Offstage Cover), Jennifer Blood (Elizabeth Laine), Ashley D. Brooks (Ensemble), Justin Michael Duval (Ensemble), Rayla Garske (Swing), Matt Manuel (Joe Scott), Kelly McCormick (Ensemble), Sharaé Moultrie (Marianne Laine), Hosea Mundi (Ensemble) Warren Nolan Jr. (Swing), Ali Regan (Swing), Jay Russell (Mr. Perry), John Schiappa (Nick Laine), Chiara Trentalange (Kate Draper), Danny Vaccaro (Swing), Jill Van Velzer (Mrs. Burke), Jeremy Webb (Reverend Marlowe), Aidan Wharton (Elias Burke) and Carla Woods (Mrs. Neilsen).
As previously announced, the tour will launch at Hennepin Theatre Trust’s historic Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, MN on October 8, 2023. The tour will play 25 cities in the 2023-2024 season including Washington, DC, Nashville, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco.
It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this ‘profoundly beautiful' production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.
Girl From The North Country features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; and music direction by Wiley DeWeese. Casting by ARC.
Girl From The North Country’s Original Broadway Cast Album was a 2022 GRAMMY Award® nominee for “Best Musical Theater Album.”
OCTOBER 8-14, 2023
Orpheum Theatre
OCTOBER 17-29, 2023
Aronoff Center
OCTOBER 31 - NOVEMBER 19, 2023
Playhouse Square
NOVEMBER 28 - DECEMBER 3, 2023
Des Moines Civic Center
DECEMBER 5-10, 2023
Proctors Theatre
DECEMBER 12-31, 2023
Kennedy Center
JANUARY 2-7, 2024
Durham Performing Arts Center
JANUARY 9-14, 2024
Benedum Center
JANUARY 16-21, 2024
Shea's Buffalo
JANUARY 23-28, 2024
Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
JANUARY 30 - FEBRUARY 4, 2024
TPAC
FEBRUARY 6-11, 2024
Peace Center
FEBRUARY 13-25, 2024
CIBC Theatre
FEBRUARY 27 - MARCH 10, 2024
MARCH 12-24, 2024
Emerson Colonial Theatre
MARCH 27-31, 2024
Straz Center
APRIL 9-21, 2024
Music Hall at Fair Park
APRIL 23-28, 2024
Bass Concert Hall
APRIL 30 - MAY 5, 2024
Hobby Center
MAY 14 - JUNE 2, 2024
JUNE 4-9, 2024
Smith Center
JUNE 11-16, 2024
Eccles Theater
JUNE 18-23, 2024
Keller Auditorium
JUNE 25-30, 2024
Paramount Theatre
JULY 30 - AUGUST 18, 2024
Golden Gate Theatre
