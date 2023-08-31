Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour

The tour will launch at Hennepin Theatre Trust’s historic Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, MN on October 8, 2023.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as 'Eurydice' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as ‘Eurydice’ in HADESTOWN
SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And B Photo 4 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And Beyond

Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour

The full cast has been revealed for the North American Tour of Girl From the North Country.  Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming” and “Like A Rolling Stone.”   

The GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY acting company includes Alan Ariano (Dr. Walker), David Benoit (Mr. Burke), Ben Biggers (Gene Laine), Paul Blankenship (Offstage Cover), Jennifer Blood (Elizabeth Laine), Ashley D. Brooks (Ensemble), Justin Michael Duval (Ensemble), Rayla Garske (Swing), Matt Manuel (Joe Scott), Kelly McCormick (Ensemble), Sharaé Moultrie (Marianne Laine), Hosea Mundi (Ensemble) Warren Nolan Jr. (Swing), Ali Regan (Swing), Jay Russell (Mr. Perry), John Schiappa (Nick Laine), Chiara Trentalange (Kate Draper), Danny Vaccaro (Swing), Jill Van Velzer (Mrs. Burke), Jeremy Webb (Reverend Marlowe), Aidan Wharton (Elias Burke) and Carla Woods (Mrs. Neilsen).  

As previously announced, the tour will launch at Hennepin Theatre Trust’s historic Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, MN on October 8, 2023. The tour will play 25 cities in the 2023-2024 season including Washington, DC, Nashville, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco. 

  

It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this ‘profoundly beautiful' production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.  

Girl From The North Country features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; and music direction by Wiley DeWeese. Casting by ARC.

Girl From The North Country’s Original Broadway Cast Album was a 2022 GRAMMY Award® nominee for “Best Musical Theater Album.”  

Tour Dates

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

OCTOBER 8-14, 2023
Orpheum Theatre
 

CINCINNATI, OH

OCTOBER 17-29, 2023
Aronoff Center
 

CLEVELAND, OH

OCTOBER 31 - NOVEMBER 19, 2023
Playhouse Square
 

DES MOINES, IA

NOVEMBER 28 - DECEMBER 3, 2023
Des Moines Civic Center
 

SCHENECTADY, NY

DECEMBER 5-10, 2023
Proctors Theatre
 

WASHINGTON, DC

DECEMBER 12-31, 2023
Kennedy Center
 

DURHAM, NC

JANUARY 2-7, 2024
Durham Performing Arts Center
 

PITTSBURGH, PA

JANUARY 9-14, 2024
Benedum Center
 

BUFFALO, NY

JANUARY 16-21, 2024
Shea's Buffalo
 

KANSAS CITY, MO

JANUARY 23-28, 2024
Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
 

NASHVILLE, TN

JANUARY 30 - FEBRUARY 4, 2024
TPAC
 

GREENVILLE, SC

FEBRUARY 6-11, 2024
Peace Center
 

CHICAGO, IL

FEBRUARY 13-25, 2024
CIBC Theatre
 

PHILADELPHIA, PA

FEBRUARY 27 - MARCH 10, 2024
 

BOSTON, MA

MARCH 12-24, 2024
Emerson Colonial Theatre
 

TAMPA, FL

MARCH 27-31, 2024
Straz Center
 

DALLAS, TX

APRIL 9-21, 2024
Music Hall at Fair Park
 

AUSTIN, TX

APRIL 23-28, 2024
Bass Concert Hall
 

HOUSTON, TX

APRIL 30 - MAY 5, 2024
Hobby Center
 

LOS ANGELES, CA

MAY 14 - JUNE 2, 2024
 

LAS VEGAS, NV

JUNE 4-9, 2024
Smith Center
 

SALT LAKE CITY, UT

JUNE 11-16, 2024
Eccles Theater
 

PORTLAND, OR

JUNE 18-23, 2024
Keller Auditorium
 

SEATTLE, WA

JUNE 25-30, 2024
Paramount Theatre


SAN FRANCISCO, CA

JULY 30 - AUGUST 18, 2024
Golden Gate Theatre
 




RELATED STORIES

1
Dance On The Lawn, Montclairs Dance Festival Returns For 10th and Final Year Photo
Dance On The Lawn, Montclair's Dance Festival Returns For 10th and Final Year

 Dance on the Lawn, Montclair, NJ’s outdoor dance festival, will return for its tenth and final year, 'Celebrating New Jersey.' The Festival’s 2023 finale will take place on on Saturday, September 9 on the front lawn of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 73 S Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ, from 3- 5pm. The Dance on the Lawn Festival is free.

2
Matthew LaBancas COMMUNION Will Have Developmental Production at the cell theatre Photo
Matthew LaBanca's COMMUNION Will Have Developmental Production at the cell theatre

Matthew LaBanca's Communion will receive a developmental production in September. Performances will run September 22-24 at the cell theatre, 338 W 23rd Street, NYC.  Seating is extremely limited. 

3
Take Me Somewhere Reveals Full Programme Photo
Take Me Somewhere Reveals Full Programme

This Autumn, Take Me Somewhere returns to present its first in person festival since 2019, taking over Glasgow from 13-28 October 2023.

4
Irvington Theater Will Host Under-the-Stars Screening Of Disney/Pixars MONSTERS, INC. Photo
Irvington Theater Will Host Under-the-Stars Screening Of Disney/Pixar's MONSTERS, INC.

A modern Irvington tradition continues! After sold-out screenings of Hocus Pocus and Coco in 2021 and 2022 respectively, Irvington Theater will welcome audiences back to the Main Street School Lawn on Friday, October 6 for an unforgettable outdoor screening of Disney/Pixar's scary-good classic, Monsters, Inc.

More Hot Stories For You

Touring Physical Therapists Join IATSETouring Physical Therapists Join IATSE
Help Clean Up Our Streets at The Great Broadway Sweep 2023Help Clean Up Our Streets at The Great Broadway Sweep 2023
Steppenwolf Theatre Company Lays Off 12% of its StaffSteppenwolf Theatre Company Lays Off 12% of its Staff
Jessica Vosk, John Riddle, Sasha Allen & More Join BROADWAY SINGS CELINE DION EncoreJessica Vosk, John Riddle, Sasha Allen & More Join BROADWAY SINGS CELINE DION Encore

Videos

Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
WICKED

Recommended For You