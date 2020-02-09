From Stage to Screen: Could Jonathan Pryce Take Home His First Oscar?
This Sunday, a stage and screen legend gets a shot at Oscars gold. Jonathan Pryce, who despite his many other accolades, earns his first ever Academy Award nomination for his performance in The Two Popes.
2020 Oscar Nomination:
Best Actor- The Two Popes
As varied an actor on stage as the screen, Pryce has dozens a stage credits on his resume, from Shakespeare to Chekhov. On stage, Jonathan starred in: Comedians in London and on Broadway, for which he received a Tony Award; Hamlet, for which he received an Olivier Award; and in the original West End and Broadway productions of Miss Saigon, for which he received both the Olivier and Tony Awards.
Jonathan received further Olivier nominations for his performances in West End's Oliver and My Fair Lady, and received widespread critical acclaim for his performance as Shylock in The Merchant of Venice which originated at The Globe and toured to America, China and Venice. Other standout performances include leading roles in King Lear, The Goat or Who Is Sylvia?, and The Caretaker in London and New York.
On the big screen, he has earned acclaim for his performances in Brazil, Glengarry Glen Ross, Evita, Tomorrow Never Dies, and "The Pirates of the Caribbean" series. More recently, television audiences might recall his performance as the High Sparrow in HBO's "Game of Thrones" and Cardinal Wolsey in BBC's "Wolf Hall".
Just last fall, Pryce returned to Broadway opposite Eileen Atkins in Florian Zeller's The Height of the Storm.
Tune in to BroadwayWorld on Sunday night (8pm) as we bring you live updates from Hollywood's biggest night!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Look out, look out, look out! With Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan slated to join the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour, Slate i... (read more)
Broadway and Film Actress Paula Kelly Dies at 76
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Paula Kelly, actress of stage and screen, has died. She was 76. Kelly made her Broadway debut as Mrs. Veloz i... (read more)
Which Broadway Shows Are On Tour in 2020? The Full List!
Theatre fans need not travel all the way to New York City to get a taste of Broadway. Though the Big Apple boasts perhaps the freshest productions and... (read more)
Photo Flash: Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz, and Ryan McCartan Rehearse for FROZEN!
Let the storm rage on because we're getting a look inside rehearsals as Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz, and Ryan McCartan prepare to join the Broadway co... (read more)
CINDERELLA Film Adds John Mulaney, James Corden, and Minnie Driver
More casting has been announced for an upcoming big screen remake of the classic fairy tale, Cinderella.... (read more)
Olivia Kaufmann Will Be Taking Over as Janis in MEAN GIRLS
Mean Girls on Broadway posted on Twitter today that Olivia Kaufmann will be taking over the role of Janis!... (read more)