From Stage to Screen: Could Jonathan Pryce Take Home His First Oscar?

This Sunday, a stage and screen legend gets a shot at Oscars gold. Jonathan Pryce, who despite his many other accolades, earns his first ever Academy Award nomination for his performance in The Two Popes.

2020 Oscar Nomination:

Best Actor- The Two Popes

As varied an actor on stage as the screen, Pryce has dozens a stage credits on his resume, from Shakespeare to Chekhov. On stage, Jonathan starred in: Comedians in London and on Broadway, for which he received a Tony Award; Hamlet, for which he received an Olivier Award; and in the original West End and Broadway productions of Miss Saigon, for which he received both the Olivier and Tony Awards.

Jonathan received further Olivier nominations for his performances in West End's Oliver and My Fair Lady, and received widespread critical acclaim for his performance as Shylock in The Merchant of Venice which originated at The Globe and toured to America, China and Venice. Other standout performances include leading roles in King Lear, The Goat or Who Is Sylvia?, and The Caretaker in London and New York.

On the big screen, he has earned acclaim for his performances in Brazil, Glengarry Glen Ross, Evita, Tomorrow Never Dies, and "The Pirates of the Caribbean" series. More recently, television audiences might recall his performance as the High Sparrow in HBO's "Game of Thrones" and Cardinal Wolsey in BBC's "Wolf Hall". Just last fall, Pryce returned to Broadway opposite Eileen Atkins in Florian Zeller's The Height of the Storm.

