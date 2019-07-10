Free Night of Inspiration Comes to Bryant Park, Featuring Anthony Brown and group therAPy and The String Queens

The dynamic musical team of Ray Chew and Vivian Scott Chew (Dancing with the Stars, American Idol) have worked with Carnegie Hall for the past five seasons to produce some of the most popular concerts in memory, including Night of Inspiration and Sing Along: The Music of Stevie Wonder. You'll be uplifted when they lead a host of great musicians for a day of inspirational music from diverse traditions. Outstanding soloists, a great instrumental ensemble, and some unforgettable surprises await as the music moves you and your spirit rises. The performance will feature Anthony Brown & group therAPy and The String Queens.

As part of the Carnegie Hall Citywide series, Carnegie Hall offers five free concerts at Bryant Park featuring outstanding classical, folk, Afro-Brazilian, Latin, Celtic, funk, and gospel artists. Tapping into the pulse of the city, these performances bring New Yorkers together to share in the joy of music. "For more than four decades, Carnegie Hall has partnered with community organizations in all five boroughs, offering free performances by renowned main stage artists and rising musical stars in New York City neighborhoods, bringing together local residents and people from all over to share in great music," said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. "As part of this commitment to community, we are thrilled to return to Bryant Park this summer, presenting five fantastic concerts, kicking off next season's Carnegie Hall Citywide series." As well as this performance, others include: French-Canadian and Celtic dance tunes, traditional songs, and original pieces from Le Vent du Nord (July 12); funky New Orleans brass from Cha Wa (July 26); exciting classical music and stunning virtuosity from Harlem Quartet (August 2); and, the finalé of the series, Carnegie Hall Citywide Night, with Matuto, Eileen Ivers, and Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas (August 9).

This event is part of Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America, a series of world-class music, theater, and dance performances in Midtown Manhattan. All Picnic Performances are free to the public and designed to be enjoyed casually - no tickets required. At each show, the park lends out 250 free picnic blankets for audience members to relax on while enjoying the show on the Lawn.





