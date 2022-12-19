Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Frantic Assembly Method Of Devising & Physicality Workshops Come to New York Next Month

Events are on Saturday January 21 & Sunday January 22.

Dec. 19, 2022  

Award Winning FRANTC ASSEMBLY is coming to New York City in January, hosted by Actors Movement Studio NYC Conservatory dedicated to Training Actors in Physical Technique and Movement for the Actor. The company will host workshops in Devising and Physicality in Midtown NYC on January 21 and 22.

Frantic Assembly is an extremely innovative London-based company that has developed a methodology for creating heightened movement that is grounded in reality.

Join Frantic practitioners Jess Williams and Jonnie Riordan in -6 hour workshop sessions and discover Frantic Assembly's unique approach to creating physical material. Frantic Assembly's Method of devising liberates potential, and builds confidence in performers. This highly physical workshop will build skills, confidence, bravery and Creativity!
Workshops will range from beginning to intermediate work, No previous experience necessary; this workshop is suitable for all, Experience what it is like to be an actor in the rehearsal room·

Frantic Assembly Workshop Dates: Saturday January 21 & Sunday January 22, 10am to 5pm NYC Frantic Assembly Workshops Contact: e-mail: Movementforactorsnyc

Work collaboratively to create new devised material including Group Elevation and Chair Duets, Learn practical, production specific exercises from shows like the Tony-Award winning shows Curious Incident, Lovesong, Stockholm, Beautiful Burnout and Othello, Explore how to use physicality to create meaning and subtext, Build your own physical confidence and develop your skills, Learn new and exciting approaches to devising work and take them your own projects.


