Former NASA Astronaut Mike Massimino to Discuss Latest Book, MOONSHOT, at Intrepid Museum

Join the Museum's Senior Space Advisor and former NASA Astronaut Mike Massimino as he discusses his latest book, MOONSHOT: A NASA Astronaut's Guide to Achieving the Impossible, in an exclusive book talk at the Intrepid Museum on Wednesday, December 6, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm ET. Moderating the conversation will be author and senior writer at TIME Magazine, Jeffrey Kluger.

Mike Massimino achieved his dream of exploring space. Now he distills stories and insights to set you on the right path to achieve your own personal and professional dreams.

Mike reveals how to make possible the seemingly impossible—on Earth.

The conversation begins at 6:00pm, followed by an audience Q&A. A book signing will take place after the event.

Books will be available for purchase. Doors will open at 5:30pm.



This is a free event with limited seating. RSVP here.

About the Intrepid Museum

The Intrepid Museum, a private non-profit, holds a special place in New York City's cultural landscape. Founded in 1982 with the acquisition of the storied WWII aircraft carrier Intrepid—a National Historic Landmark and the centerpiece of its collection—the Museum welcomes over one million visitors annually from all around the world. Its mission is to promote the awareness and understanding of history, science and service through bold and immersive collections, exhibitions and programming in order to honor our heroes, educate the public and inspire future generations.

The Intrepid Museum's dynamic exhibitions exemplify the intersection of history and innovation. Immersive fun, STEM and history are showcased through technological marvels such as Enterprise, the world's first space shuttle, and Growler, the only nuclear-weapons-carrying submarine open to the public. The Museum's one-of-a-kind experience also features dozens of military aircraft including fighter jets, a supersonic spy plane, and the Concorde, the world's fastest commercial airliner, displayed in and around the legendary aircraft carrier, Intrepid, an awe-inspiring setting for an unforgettable adventure. But the true power of the Intrepid Museum extends beyond the mechanical marvels on display to all those whose stories of sacrifice, service and heroism bring history to life.

Guided by its core values of integrity, innovation, and inclusivity, the Intrepid Museum's exhibits and programs are designed to provide a meaningful visitor experience for all. The Museum delivers nationally-recognized accessible programming to its audience with an emphasis on underserved communities, individuals with physical, cognitive, and sensory disabilities, including autism and dementia, and our veterans. Through its after-school, professional development, and STEM programs, the Museum educates and impacts more than 55,000 students each year.

Visit intrepidmuseum.org for more information.