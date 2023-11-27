Former NASA Astronaut Mike Massimino to Discuss Latest Book, MOONSHOT, at Intrepid Museum

Join Mike Massimino for an Exclusive Book Talk and Q&A.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 1 Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Photo 3 Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit? Photo 4 How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit?

Former NASA Astronaut Mike Massimino to Discuss Latest Book, MOONSHOT, at Intrepid Museum

Join the Museum's Senior Space Advisor and former NASA Astronaut Mike Massimino as he discusses his latest book, MOONSHOT: A NASA Astronaut's Guide to Achieving the Impossible, in an exclusive book talk at the Intrepid Museum on Wednesday, December 6, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm ET. Moderating the conversation will be author and senior writer at TIME Magazine, Jeffrey Kluger.

Mike Massimino achieved his dream of exploring space. Now he distills stories and insights to set you on the right path to achieve your own personal and professional dreams.

Mike reveals how to make possible the seemingly impossible—on Earth.

The conversation begins at 6:00pm, followed by an audience Q&A. A book signing will take place after the event.

Books will be available for purchase. Doors will open at 5:30pm.

This is a free event with limited seating. RSVP here.

About the Intrepid Museum

The Intrepid Museum, a private non-profit, holds a special place in New York City's cultural landscape. Founded in 1982 with the acquisition of the storied WWII aircraft carrier Intrepid—a National Historic Landmark and the centerpiece of its collection—the Museum welcomes over one million visitors annually from all around the world. Its mission is to promote the awareness and understanding of history, science and service through bold and immersive collections, exhibitions and programming in order to honor our heroes, educate the public and inspire future generations.

The Intrepid Museum's dynamic exhibitions exemplify the intersection of history and innovation. Immersive fun, STEM and history are showcased through technological marvels such as Enterprise, the world's first space shuttle, and Growler, the only nuclear-weapons-carrying submarine open to the public. The Museum's one-of-a-kind experience also features dozens of military aircraft including fighter jets, a supersonic spy plane, and the Concorde, the world's fastest commercial airliner, displayed in and around the legendary aircraft carrier, Intrepid, an awe-inspiring setting for an unforgettable adventure. But the true power of the Intrepid Museum extends beyond the mechanical marvels on display to all those whose stories of sacrifice, service and heroism bring history to life.

Guided by its core values of integrity, innovation, and inclusivity, the Intrepid Museum's exhibits and programs are designed to provide a meaningful visitor experience for all. The Museum delivers nationally-recognized accessible programming to its audience with an emphasis on underserved communities, individuals with physical, cognitive, and sensory disabilities, including autism and dementia, and our veterans. Through its after-school, professional development, and STEM programs, the Museum educates and impacts more than 55,000 students each year.

Visit intrepidmuseum.org for more information. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and tour the Museum virtually on Google Arts & Culture and Bloomberg Connects.



RELATED STORIES

1
Erika Henningsen, Kyle Selig & More to be Featured in Theatre Aspen 2023 Holiday Event Photo
Erika Henningsen, Kyle Selig & More to be Featured in Theatre Aspen 2023 Holiday Events

Theatre Aspen will present the return of their celebrated cabaret series for its third year. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

2
& JULIET Breaks Box Office Records At The Sondheim Theatre For Thanksgiving Week Photo
& JULIET Breaks Box Office Records At The Sondheim Theatre For Thanksgiving Week

The hit musical & JULIET broke multiple box office records at the Sondheim Theatre for Thanksgiving week. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets!

3
Video: Students Perform Let It Go to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN Photo
Video: Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN

Good Morning America celebrated the 10 year anniversary of the film Frozen with a special singalong segment on this morning's show. Check out the video here!

4
THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More

The album will feature songs from the musical sung by Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, and Fantasia Barrino. The album will also feature Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Keyshia Cole, Usher, Missy Elliott, and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: High School Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZENVideo: High School Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN
Video: The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Broadway BowsVideo: The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Broadway Bows
Video: Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLEVideo: Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE
HERE LIES LOVE Plays Final Broadway PerformanceHERE LIES LOVE Plays Final Broadway Performance

Videos

Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN Video
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway Video
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday Video
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
HAMILTON
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
SHUCKED

Recommended For You









close sound sound