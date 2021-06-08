Foo Fighters Will Headline Madison Square Garden at Venue's First Concert Since COVID

Together, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Foo Fighters are making New York and music history as they welcome vaccinated fans back to the iconic venue on June 20, 2021 for the first 100% capacity concert in a New York arena since March 2020. This important moment will mark Madison Square Garden's first concert in more than 460 days and the first 100% vaccinated event at the venue, in yet another resounding endorsement of the return of live music. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 11 at 10:00AM.

"The Garden is ready to rock. We've been waiting for this moment for 15 months and are excited to finally welcome a packed house of roaring, fully-vaccinated Foo Fighters fans to Madison Square Garden," said James Dolan , Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment.

"We've been waiting for this day for over a year," said Dave Grohl . "And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD. New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos."

Foo Fighters first headlined a sold-out Garden in February 2008 on their "Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace" tour, returning to rock the venue for another sell-out show in November 2011 on the "Wasting Light" tour. Most recently, the band sold-out two nights at The World's Most Famous Arena in July 2018, on their "Concrete and Gold" tour. The announcement of the June 20 MSG show follows the news of Foo Fighters' first six U.S. dates on their "25th 26th Anniversary" tour taking place later this summer.

MSG Entertainment is paving the way for a return to normalcy in live entertainment. The June 20 Foo Fighters show, along with other recently announced shows across MSG Entertainment's venues, are part of the company's efforts to restart New York, which also include two sold-out events this month - the closing night of Tribeca Festival featuring "Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary" at Radio City Music Hall on June 19 and "Two Evenings With Trey Anastasio " at the Beacon Theatre on June 22-23.

Tickets for the show will be available for purchase by the general public beginning June 11 at 10:00AM via Ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster Charge by Phone (1-866-858-0008). Prices range from $50.00 to $119.00.