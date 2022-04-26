Flushing Town Hall Welcomes Victor Provost in May

On Saturday, May 21st, steel pannist Victor Provost, who is widely regarded as one of the world's leading voices on the unique, and often misunderstood, steelpan, will deliver his signature Trinidadian steelpan performance at Flushing Town Hall.

Provost, who was born and raised on the island of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, leads a musical ensemble that seamlessly weaves together Caribbean roots music, traditional jazz, and world rhythms. Fronted by the pioneering steel pannist, the group explores the music of the Americas and the English-Speaking Caribbean through innovative compositions and thoughtful arrangements.

Through appearances at concert halls, clubs, and stages throughout the world, Provost has developed a reputation as a dazzling soloist, crafting an impressive improvisational voice and style. With a strong foundation in bebop, a contemporary sensibility, and deep roots in Caribbean music, he seamlessly melds and mixes genres.

Provost has performed and recorded with jazz luminaries such as Wynton Marsalis & the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, NEA Jazz Master Paquito D'Rivera, Hugh Masekela, Monty Alexander, Joe Locke, Nicholas Payton, David Sanchez, Terell Stafford, Dave Samuels, Steve Nelson, Ron Blake, and Wycliffe Gordon, among others.

The incredible lineup at Flushing Town Hall on May 21st will include Victor Provost (steelpan), Alex Brown (piano), Edward Perez (bass), Eric Doob (drums), and special guest Chico Pinhiero (guitar).

"We are so excited to finally welcome the talented Victor Provost to our audiences as the pandemic delayed his appearance on our stage," says Ellen Kodadek, Executive and Artistic Director of Flushing Town Hall. "His Caribbean rhythms mixed with jazz and world music elements are full of energy and feel-good vibes. The steelpan is a joyous instrument and one not usually associated with a jazz ensemble - come check out this incredible jazz ensemble and hear sounds and rhythms that will delight and surprise you!"

When not performing on a global stage, Provost is an Adjunct Professor of Music at George Mason University and conducts residencies and master classes throughout the United States and the Caribbean at schools such as Berklee College of Music in Boston, University of Akron, Miami University, NYU, TTU, and Northern Illinois University.

Provost is also an Arts Ambassador to his hometown of the U.S. Virgin Islands, which honored him with a Special Congressional Recognition in 2014, and to which returns frequently to perform and teach as part of Dion Parson's community-based arts initiative, the United Jazz Foundation.

The Washington D.C. City Paper's "Jazz Percussionist of the Year" six years in a row, his most recent recording, Bright Eyes, debuted at #5 on the iTunes Top 40 Jazz Charts and was met with praise from The Washington Post, Downbeat Magazine, and Jazz Times.

On Saturday, May 21st, the acclaimed steel pannist will perform at Flushing Town Hall at 7 PM ET. In-Person Tickets are $15/$12 Members. This performance will be streamed live for FREE on Flushing Town Hall's YouTube Channel. (RSVP HERE to receive the streaming link and reminder email!)

This engagement is made possible through the Jazz Touring Network program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

For the venue's full schedule of events, visit: https://www.flushingtownhall.org/events