Flushing Town Hall Announces 7th Season Of Global Mashups

In keeping with its mission to present global music to a global community, Flushing Town Hall's popular series of Global Mashups returns in 2020 for its seventh season, bringing together a truly international array of artists in concert and collaboration.

Only in Queens, the most diverse county in all of the United States, where more languages are spoken than anywhere else in the world, will audiences find a five-part season of "Global Mashups" with styles ranging from bluegrass to Ghanaian brass. The annual series has garnered such an enthusiastic following that its 2019 concerts sold out.

At each of the series' events, audiences of all ages will experience a separate set of musical performances from two different regions, followed by a third, collaborative set in which they jam together on stage to create a new sound.

Before each show, attendees can participate in a lively, engaging dance lesson that will help them enjoy the performance from their seat - or on their feet! There will also be special food and drink on sale.

"The spirit of these mashups is one of celebration and respect," says Ellen Kodadek, Flushing Town Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. "We are celebrating and respecting our differences and appreciating each other's unique, cultural traditions, while also coming together for a one-of-a-kind, shared experience. The arts move us all and bring people together!"

"What a fun night," said Jonathan Goldman, a participating artist in 2019. "It was a brilliant, musical adventure!"

"Every age and culture was there dancing together," noted an audience member. "It gave me hope for humanity."

The 2020 Global Mashups season will present: Klezmer meets Venezuela with clarinetist Michael Winograd and the Honorable Mentshn and Betsayda Machado y Parranda El Calvo on February 29; Hungary meets Ghana with Eletfa and Kotoko Brass on March 14; Colombia meets the Philippines with Cumbia River Band and Sining Kapuluan on April 4; Bluegrass meets Mexico with Astrograss and Jarana Beat on April 18; and, Balkans meets tango with Slavic Soul Party and The Aces of Rhythm on May 2.

Flushing Town Hall is accessible by car, bus, train and foot-located a short distance from the 7 train-at 137-35 Northern Blvd., in Flushing, Queens. Access for wheelchair users and individuals with limited mobility is available. More information is available at www.flushingtownhall.org.

In 2020, Flushing Town Hall will continue to open its doors to teenagers for free. Under the "Teen Access Program," all 13- to 19-year-old boys and girls (whether a member or not) will be welcomed to attend any performance for free. The program is designed to appeal to students and help foster a greater love in the arts and culture.

Tickets can be purchased at www.flushingtownhall.org or by calling (718) 463-7700 x222.

SCHEDULE:

Global Mashup 1: Klezmer Meets Venezuela



SAT | FEB 29 | 7:15 PM (DANCE LESSONS) & 8 PM (CONCERT)

$18/$12 Members & Students/FREE for Teens

Audience favorite is back! We're mashing up two cultures on one stage with an open dance floor. Starting with dance lessons, each band plays a set, then the two meet and jam. Come dance to the infectious klezmer melodies of clarinetist Michael Winograd and the Honorable Mentshn and the return of Venezuelan Afro-Soul Betsayda Machado y Parranda El Clavo. Bring your dancing shoes! Special drinks and food for sale.

Global Mashup 2: Hungary Meets Ghana



SAT | MAR 14 | 4 PM (PANEL DISCUSSION), 7:15 PM (DANCE LESSONS) & 8 PM (CONCERT)

$18/$12 Members & Students/FREE for Teens

We're mashing up two cultures on one stage with an open dance floor. Starting with dance lessons, each band plays a set, then the two meet and jam. Eletfa with high-energy, traditional Hungarian folk music and dance, mashes up with Kotoko Brass "propulsive, infectious party music," inspired by the traditional drum rhythms of Ghana. Bring your dancing shoes! Special drinks and food for sale. Pre-show panel discussion at 4 PM: Birth of the women's movement & Austro-Hungarian uprisings: How 1848 changed NYC.

Global Mashup 3: Colombia Meets the Philippines

SAT | APR 4 | 7:15 PM (DANCE LESSONS) & 8 PM (CONCERT)

$18/$12 Members & Students/FREE for Teens

We're mashing up two cultures on one stage with an open dance floor. Starting with dance lessons, each band plays a set, then the two meet and jam. Cumbia River Band's music draws from a festive repertoire of Colombian Cumbia and Riverside music. Sining Kapuluan presents traditional gong- music and dances from the Southern island of the Philippines. Bring your dancing shoes! Special drinks and food for sale.

Global Mashup 4: Bluegrass Meets Mexico

SAT | APR 18 | 7:15 PM (DANCE LESSONS) & 8 PM (CONCERT)

$18/$12 Members & Students/FREE for Teens

We're mashing up two cultures on one stage with an open dance floor. Starting with dance lessons, each band plays a set, then the two meet and jam. Astrograss presents high energy bluegrass, old-time, Celtic music and dance. Jarana Beat blends Mexican folk and Afro-Amerindian musical traditions to create an irresistibly spirited and uplifting sound. Bring your dancing shoes! Special drinks and food for sale.

Global Mashup 5: Balkans Meets Tango

SAT | MAY 2 | 7:15 PM (DANCE LESSONS) & 8 PM (CONCERT)

$18/$12 Members & Students/FREE for Teens

We're mashing up two cultures on one stage with an open dance floor. Starting with dance lessons, each band plays a set, then the two meet and jam. 2020 Global Mashups season finale features Slavic Soul Party with fiery Balkan brass, irresistible beats, Roma (Gypsy) accordion wizardry, and virtuoso jazz chops; mashing with The Aces of Rhythm, hardcore Tango with unstoppable rhythm. Bring your dancing shoes! Special drinks and food for sale.

For Tickets & More info:

www.flushingtownhall.org

(718) 463-7700 x222

137-35 Northern Blvd. Flushing, NY 11354





