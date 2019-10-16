Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley/CuzBro Prods Joins the Producing Team of Country Musical MAY WE ALL

Lively McCabe Entertainment announces a partnership with Brian Kelley -- of the multi-platinum, award-winning duo Florida Georgia Line -- via his CuzBro Productions banner, on the recently announced new musical MAY WE ALL. Kelley and partners Stephen Snedden and Justin Halliwell join previously announced producers, Lively McCabe Entertainment President Michael Barra, and Elyse Cogan, Director, Theatrical for BMG. CuzBro will be actively involved in the creative development of the project, and a developmental production will be staged in Memphis, Tennessee at Playhouse on the Square in the fall of 2020 (dates TBA). The producers are simultaneously pursuing a feature film adaptation of the musical.

MAY WE ALL will be published and licensed by Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW), and performance rights will be available following a subsequent yet-to-be announced world premiere production currently being planned as a residency in Nashville for 2021.

Says Brian Kelley, "I love building, love creating, love being surrounded by an amazing team, and have found endless inspiration in the fact that I can use my voice in any interest that I have. Forming CuzBro, and our new partnership with Lively McCabe, gives me a fresh and exciting creative channel. I couldn't be more thrilled to have this musical feature the songs of so many of my buddies and artists who've inspired me. Can't wait to bring this project to the stage and beyond."

MAY WE ALL features a book by Troy Britton Johnson and Todd Johnson, arrangements and orchestrations by Brian Usifer, and treasured country songs written by or originally performed by artists including Florida Georgia Line as well as Jessica Andrews, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Johnny Cash, Kenny Chesney, John Denver, Diamond Rio, Dixie Chicks, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Loretta Lynn, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBride, Tim McGRaw, Jennifer Nettles, Old Dominion, Dolly Parton, Carly Pearce, Rascal Flatts, Chris Stapleton, Shania Twain, Conway Twitty, Tammy Wynette and Zac Brown Band.

MAY WE ALL is a story of disappearing small-town America as seen through the hopeful eyes of its youth. Jenna Coates, a fledgling country singer, reluctantly comes home after a rough start in Nashville, ultimately to discover that her roots may take her a lot further than her dreams.

Theatrical Rights Worldwide / TRW (Publisher and Licensing) opened its doors in October 2006, proudly representing musicals from Broadway, Off-Broadway and the West End, as well as shows originating in regional theatres and elsewhere. Its mission is to cultivate and introduce new work along with extending the production life of musicals to all theatrical marketplaces. The TRW family of musicals includes Jersey Boys, We Will Rock You, Spamalot, Memphis, Million Dollar Quartet, Ghost, The Addams Family, On Your Feet!, The Color Purple and many others. TRW licenses productions to a broad range of customers, including schools or community, civic, amateur and religious organizations; summer stock and dinner theatres; regional and residential theatres youth theatres, cruise ships, casinos, hotels, and producers of touring and Off-Broadway or off-West productions. Having created and introduced junior and youth editions, alongside small and large cast versions, all using innovative rehearsal and performance products and resources, TRW is committed to fostering the artistic and commercial value of musical theatre presentation. TRW was founded by President/CEO Steve Spiegel. Visit www.theatricalrights.com.





