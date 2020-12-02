Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership Launches 'Gifts for the Greater Good'

This holiday season, the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership has launched "Gifts for the Greater Good," a new community initiative with the goal of supporting local retailers while giving joy to New York City families who are experiencing homelessness, including those living at the Harmonia Shelter in NoMad.

The Partnership is coordinating the purchase of gifts from Flatiron and NoMad shops to be donated before Christmas to two local nonprofit organizations working to support families experiencing homelessness: Hearts of Gold and the Harmonia Shelter, which is managed by Services for the Underserved.

The Partnership is raising money for the initiative through crowdfunding and it will match every donation dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000, for a potential $20,000 investment total in the local business community. That amount will fund the purchase of quality gifts in the Flatiron and NoMad neighborhoods for approximately 440 individuals, including adult families living at the Harmonia Shelter and mothers and children served by Hearts of Gold.

"This has been a hard year for everyone, but our fellow New Yorkers who are experiencing homelessness have been especially vulnerable to the COVID pandemic and its economic consequences," said James Mettham, Executive Director of the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership. "Through 'Gifts for the Greater Good,' we hope to bring some joy to our neighbors in need this holiday season, while generating revenue for our Flatiron and NoMad retailers when they need it most."

Donations can be made through the "Gifts for the Greater Good" GoFundMe page. here: bit.ly/FlatironGGG

"Gifts for the Greater Good" is part of the Flatiron Partnership's "23 Days of Flatiron Cheer" season, which runs through Wednesday, December 23 and also features online gift guides and deals at local shops and restaurants; a holiday-themed virtual walking tour of the neighborhood; and a thought-provoking holiday art installation in the Flatiron Public Plazas called "Point of Action," by Studio Cooke John.

Now in its ninth year, "23 Days of Flatiron Cheer" is made possible by generous support from Presenting Sponsor Meringoff Properties and Supporting Sponsor 212 Fifth Avenue. This year's full roster of programming can be viewed at www.flatirondistrict.nyc/holiday2020.

