Flashback Video: Jazmine Sullivan Performs 'Home' From THE WIZ at Age 11

Jazmine Sullivan recently released her fourth album, Heaux Tales, which was followed by a performance on yesterday's Super Bowl pre-show.

The superstar performer got her start in theater, leading The Wiz at age 11 in a school production at Hill Elementary in Philadelphia, PA.

Check out this flashback video of Sullivan singing 'Home' below!

Sullivan's debut album, Fearless, was released in 2008 and topped Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It spawned four singles, including "Need U Bad" and "Bust Your Windows", both of which peaked in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the former of which became Sullivan's first and only number one on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Sullivan followed this with her second studio album, Love Me Back, in 2010, which was received favorably by critics. After taking a three-year break, Sullivan signed with RCA Records and released her first studio album under the label, Reality Show, in 2015, and it became her second album to peak at number one on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. In 2021, she released her fourth album, Heaux Tales.

Sullivan has received one Billboard Women in Music Award and one BET Award over the course of her career. She has also received 12 Grammy nominations, making her one of the artists with the most Grammy nominations without winning.