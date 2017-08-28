THE GREATEST SHOWMAN ON EARTH Movie
First Look - Hugh Jackman is P.T. Barnum in THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Poster

Aug. 28, 2017  

Hugh Jackman turned to Twitter this morning to share the first look at new poster art for the bold and original new musical, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN! Check out Jackman as P.T, Barnum below and watch the first official trailer here! The film hits theaters on December 25, 2017.

Starring Academy Award nominees Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williamswith Zac Efron, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN is directed by Michael Gracey and showcases original music from Academy Award and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land").

"The Greatest Showman" is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

"The Greatest Showman" is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land")

Source: Twitter

