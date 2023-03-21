Fire Island Dance Festival Set For This July

With world-class dance at the fore and the free-flowing waters of the Great South Bay as its backdrop, Fire Island Dance Festival, the longest-running charitable event of the Fire Island summer, will make its annual return on July 14-16, 2023.

The picturesque, three-performance weekend of established and emerging choreographers and companies will once again return to its stunning waterfront stage in Fire Island Pines. Fire Island Dance Festival (#fidance) is produced by and benefits Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Tickets are now on sale at dradance.org/fireisland.

The Fire Island Dance Festival weekend is composed of an opening performance at 5 pm on Saturday, July 15, a Leadership Supporter sunset performance at 7 pm on Saturday, July 15, and a closing performance at 5 pm on Sunday, July 16.

Leadership Supporters elevate their festival experience with a kickoff performance and intimate evening cocktails on Friday, July 14. Leadership Supporters also enjoy highly coveted tickets to the sunset performance on Saturday or priority seating at either 5 pm performance, as well as recognition on printed materials in the harbor and throughout the Pines.

Leadership tickets start at $375. Individual tickets for the 5 pm performances are $175.

A hassle-free daytrip package is available, which features round-trip transportation from New York City, a champagne luncheon and tickets to the 5 pm performance on Sunday, July 16. A Sunday VIP option, which includes the champagne luncheon and tickets to the Sunday show without transportation, also is available. The daytrip package is $350; the Sunday VIP option is $275.

Beginning May 26, tickets also will be available in person on weekends in the Fire Island Pines Harbor.

Past festivals have welcomed acclaimed dance companies including A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, Ballet Hispánico, Camille A. Brown & Dancers, Dorrance Dance, Miami City Ballet, and MOMIX and featured choreography by Robert Battle, Joshua Beamish, Jacqulyn Buglisi, Al Blackstone, Gemma Bond, Ayodele Casel, , Darrell Grand Moultrie, Caleb Teicher, Paul Taylor and Tony Award winners Rob Ashford, Jerry Mitchell, Justin Peck and Christopher Wheeldon.

This year's host, performers and choreographers will be announced later this spring.

Since its debut in 1995, Fire Island Dance Festival has raised more than $7.7 million to help provide lifesaving medication, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance to those in need in all 50 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Fire Island Dance Festival is generously supported by corporate sponsor The New York Times and United, the official airline of Broadway Cares.

Dancers Responding to AIDS relies on the extraordinary compassion and efforts of the performing arts community to fund a safety net of social services for those in need. As a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, DRA supports the essential programs of the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative and The Dancers' Resource, as well as more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations nationwide.

For more information, please visit Dancers Responding to AIDS at dradance.org, at facebook.com/DRAdance, at instagram.com/DRAdance, and at youtube.com/DRAdance.