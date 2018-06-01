Find Out Where to Watch the Tony Awards Outside of the US

Click Here for More Articles on 2018 AWARDS SEASON

The Tony Awards is more than just a Broadway event! The ceremony will be broadcast to theatre fans around the globe on the following networks:

United Kingdom - Elaine Paige will host a special program covering the 72nd Annual Tony Awards® including performances from the Tony ceremony. The special will be broadcast on BBC Radio 2.

Japan - WOWOW

Canada - Bell's CTV

Latin America, Central and South America -PRAMER'S FILM & ARTS (AMC)

Australia - Foxtel's Arena

New Zealand - Sky Network Arts Channel

Armed Forces Network Television - Available to the US Armed Forces stationed outside of the United States. (Check listings)

China - Broadcast on BestTV and Tencent Video

Please be sure to check local listings in advance to confirm air dates and times. All information is subject to change.

The Fremantle Corporation is the official international broadcast partner for the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 10, 2018 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

For more information on the Tony Awards, visit TonyAwards.com and Facebook.com/TheTonyAwards and follow @TheTonyAwards on Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. Join the conversation using the hashtags #TonyAwards2018 and #ThisIsBroadway.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You