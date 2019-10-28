Final Week For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Nominations Worldwide, Presented by TodayTix!
It's the final week for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Awards worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! Make sure you've submitted your nominations so your local theaters and performers are represented!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's local editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theater in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever.
Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Choose your closest region from the list below!
United States
Canada
|Calgary
|Edmonton
|Montreal
|Ottawa
|Toronto
|Vancouver
International
|Argentina
|Germany
|Netherlands
|Australia - Sydney
|India
|Norway
|Austria
|Ireland
|Peru
|Brazil
|Israel
|Philippines
|Colombia
|Italy
|South Africa
|Denmark
|Mexico
|Sweden
|France
